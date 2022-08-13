scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

In Babur’s garden too, Taliban draw a line — men & women, even if family, cannot mingle

At the 500-year-old Bagh-e-Babur, the grand garden designed by the founder of the Mughal dynasty and also the site of his final resting place, there is a flutter at the ticket counter. A man buying a ticket has just learnt that men and women must enter the garden through separate gates. After some questions and […]

Written by Nirupama Subramanian | Kabul |
August 13, 2022 4:04:22 am
Afghan Taliban, afghanistan taliban, Bagh-e-Babur, Mughal dynasty, Mughal architecture, Mughal Garden, Mughals, Taliban, World news, Indian express exclusiveThe (left) women’s and men’s sections of the park

At the 500-year-old Bagh-e-Babur, the grand garden designed by the founder of the Mughal dynasty and also the site of his final resting place, there is a flutter at the ticket counter. A man buying a ticket has just learnt that men and women must enter the garden through separate gates.

After some questions and telling the ticket seller that it is a “rubbish rule”, the family separates – women to the right, men to the left. They cannot reunite inside the garden either. The 11 hectare-terraced garden has been partitioned with green baize and ropes into separate sections for men and women after a Taliban decree from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

The rule took effect within three months of the Taliban takeover in August last year, said an official at the garden, a UNESCO protected World Heritage Site. Since the park was restored in the first decade of this century, every year, hundreds of thousands of people have visited the 16th century garden where Babur lies buried.

Must Read |On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeover

For Kabul residents, the garden, with its chinar and walnut trees and flower beds, is one of the few open spaces in the city, a green oasis that has provided a sense of peace and solace through the violence, turmoil and uncertainty that has constantly battered their country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

But even months after the rule was implemented, many members of the public seem still unaware of the restriction, and are taken aback when they learn about it as they arrive.

Explained |Engaging with the Taliban

This Friday too, as families arrived with picnic baskets, groups of women with small children in tow streamed into the women’s section.

The sudden sight of so many women together comes as a sharp realisation of their near total absence from the streets of Kabul, with restrictions decreed and enforced by the Vice and Virtue Ministry now preventing them from working, studying or participating in national life in any meaningful way other than as home-makers.

Advertisement

Here in the park, the women spread out sheets to sit on the lawn. With no fear of the Taliban policing them in this space, some had even let their hijab slip. They took selfies, snacked out of small picnic plates and chattered, as children played around them.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Babur’s grave and the Shahjahan-built mosque next to it are on the men’s side. Husbands and fathers separated from their families lounged on the lawns or under the chinar trees. Young children ferried trays of food to them from the women’s side.

Dozens of Taliban too roamed the men’s side of the garden on the public holiday before the first anniversary of their victory, enjoying the views of Kabul from the garden’s top terraces, with the more senior ones sitting around in absorbed in discussions its terraces, but not before depositing their guns at the gate.

Advertisement
Also Read |Vivek Katju writes: Why India must engage Taliban

Park officials said the number of visitors to the park had dropped dramatically over the last one year. The Friday rush, he said, was not as much as it used to be before the regime change, he said.

“Some people get angry, and they even go away when they learn about the separate entrances. They come to spend time together, not separately,” said one official, adding that it had hit revenues, and led to a series of cost-cutting measures including cutting down on the staff. It was all affecting the maintenance of the garden, one official confided.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The high visibility of the Taliban in the park, especially on Fridays, was also affecting the footfall, the official said. However, they are not allowed to carry their weapons inside the park. The official said every Taliban entering the park has to deposit his arms at the gate.

Bagh-e-Babur was all but destroyed in the civil war that broke out between various groups of mujahideen in the 1990s.

Advertisement

In 2001, after US forces drove out the Taliban from Kabul, the Aga Khan Trust took up the restoration of the garden, including the planting of trees. Mohammed Shaheer, the late Indian landscape designer who was a consultant in the restoration for Humayun’s Tomb and Sundar Nursery garden in Delhi, played a principal role in the restoration of the Bagh-e-Babur.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:04:22 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement