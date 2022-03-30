Imran Khan Trust Vote Live updates: Pak PM summons special session of cabinet as no-confidence move looms

Imran Khan Trust Vote Live updates: Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a special session of the federal cabinet amid reports that two ministers belonging to the ruling coalition partner MQM-P have resigned, after their party announced that it will support the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.
The voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will be held on April 3, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Tuesday.
Pakistan plunged into uncertainty on March 8 after the combined opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days. Prime Minister Khan, who needs 172 votes in the house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him, is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appear to have made his position fragile.
Pakistan’s opposition parties, meanwhile, have vowed to bring down the Imran Khan-led government. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.
With news of one of its key allies siding with the Opposition in the upcoming no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling coalition is set to lose its majority in the National Assembly.
Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.
The voting on the motion is scheduled to be held on April 3. Prior to that, a debate on the no-confidence motion will be held at the Assembly on March 31.
Rashid was addressing the media in the federal capital over the latest political situation after the Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Khan on Monday during a session of the National Assembly.
"There will be a debate on the no-confidence motion on March 31, followed by voting on April 3," he said, adding that Khan would emerge victorious.