Imran Khan Trust Vote Live updates: Pak PM summons special session of cabinet as no-confidence move looms

Imran Khan Trust Vote Live updates: Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a special session of the federal cabinet amid reports that two ministers belonging to the ruling coalition partner MQM-P have resigned, after their party announced that it will support the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will be held on April 3, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Tuesday.

Pakistan plunged into uncertainty on March 8 after the combined opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days. Prime Minister Khan, who needs 172 votes in the house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him, is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appear to have made his position fragile.

Pakistan’s opposition parties, meanwhile, have vowed to bring down the Imran Khan-led government. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.