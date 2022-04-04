Imran Khan to continue as Pakistan PM until appointment of caretaker premier: Prez Alvi

Imran Khan will continue to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan until the appointment of a caretaker premier, according to a notification issued by President Arif Alvi on Monday.

The incumbent Prime Minister shall continue to hold office till appointment of the care-taker premier, the notification said.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification stating that Khan had “ceased to hold the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with immediate effect”.

However, under Article 94 of the Constitution, the president “may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister”.

President Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on the advice of Prime Minister Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the premier, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.