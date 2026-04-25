Iran peace talks is Pakistan’s attempt to whitewash its global image, says Ex-PM Imran Khan’s son

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s son, Sulaiman has said that Islamabad’s push to mediate peace in the Middle East is nothing but an attempt to “whitewash” its global image. In an interview with Channel4, Sulaiman said Pakistan offering to be an intermediary in the ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States was just its attempt to distract attention from the human rights abuses and “insults to democracy” by the current Shehbaz Sharif regime.
Imran Khan’s sons have applied for permission to visit the former Prime Minister in Pakistan after the Supreme Court revealed he has experienced serious vision loss in his right eye while in custody.
Earlier this month, Imran Khan, who is the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of more than 1,000 people in what they described as “staged encounters” carried out by a special police unit set up under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
An HRCP official claimed that over the past year, Punjab’s Crime Control Department (CCD) has killed more than 1,000 suspects in alleged fake encounters without accountability.
“The CCD appears to be following a deliberate policy of staging police encounters that result in extrajudicial killings,” the HRCP official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram