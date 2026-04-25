Iran peace talks is Pakistan’s attempt to whitewash its global image, says Ex-PM Imran Khan’s son

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s son, Sulaiman has said that Islamabad’s push to mediate peace in the Middle East is nothing but an attempt to “whitewash” its global image. In an interview with Channel4, Sulaiman said Pakistan offering to be an intermediary in the ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States was just its attempt to distract attention from the human rights abuses and “insults to democracy” by the current Shehbaz Sharif regime.

Imran Khan’s sons have applied for permission to visit the former Prime Minister in Pakistan after the Supreme Court revealed he has experienced serious vision loss in his right eye while in custody.