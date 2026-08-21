Imran Khan taken to government hospital, not court-ordered Shifa; sister alleges ‘torture’

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was returned to jail within hours of being taken to a state-run hospital for a medical examination, after authorities bypassed a private facility named in a Supreme Court order, while his sister claimed that Khan told her that he was being “tortured repeatedly” in prison.
There was no immediate response from Pakistan’s interior and law ministries or jail authorities to news agency Reuters’ request for comment on the allegation.
Khan was taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where a team of doctors examined him. Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, who was present during his medical examination, told the media later that he had a patch on one eye but appeared stable and fit.
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Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan, left, speaks as Khan’s personal physician Faisal Sultan watches during a press conference in Islamabad, on Aug. 21, 2026. (AP Photo)
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said a team comprising an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician conducted a detailed examination and declared Khan medically fit. He was transferred back to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi at 5 am.
Khan, however, was examined at PIMS instead. Tarar said the hospital was changed because of a “security situation created by PTI workers” along the planned route.
The government had challenged the Supreme Court order, but its review petition was returned by the court registrar over incomplete paperwork, according to Pakistani reporting.
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PTI alleges violation of court order
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the change of hospital and the failure to provide access to his personal physician violated the Supreme Court’s order. The party said it would file a contempt petition.
“This is contempt of the judges. This is contempt of the Supreme Court,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi told reporters.
Khan’s lawyers have said his health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said medical reports showed no condition requiring immediate treatment.
Khan has been in prison since August 2023. He says the cases against him are politically motivated, an allegation the government denies.
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