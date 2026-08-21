Imran Khan taken to government hospital, not court-ordered Shifa; sister alleges ‘torture’

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was returned to jail within hours of being taken to a state-run hospital for a medical examination, after authorities bypassed a private facility named in a Supreme Court order, while his sister claimed that Khan told her that he was being “tortured repeatedly” in prison.

There was no immediate response from Pakistan’s interior and law ministries or jail authorities to news agency Reuters’ request for comment on the allegation.

Khan was taken to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where a team of doctors examined him. Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, who was present during his medical examination, told the media later that he had a patch on one eye but appeared stable and fit.