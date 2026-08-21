Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan shifted to Islamabad hospital after court order

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Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad from jail early on Friday for a medical examination, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
This came after a long-standing demand from Khan’s supporters, who have raised concerns about his deteriorating health during his three years in prison.
Khan has been jailed since August 2023 and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, as per a Dawn report. He was also convicted in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of gifts received while he was in office.
After the former Pakistan PM arrived at the hospital, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the facility to review security arrangements. Rizvi had also visited the hospital on Thursday night to prepare for Imran’s arrival.
The transfer came after Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday directed authorities to move Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours. The court also ordered that he should be examined by a medical panel that includes his personal physician. It also ordered the jail authorities to ensure his weekly meetings with his family members.
According to the Dawn reports, more than 800 personnel from different law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the area as a part of heightened security arrangement.
The chief commissioner will designate the concerned room, ward or floor as a sub-jail through a formal notification. Prison staff from Adiala jail will also be stationed at the hospital to maintain security during his stay.
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