Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan shifted to Islamabad hospital after court order

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad from jail early on Friday for a medical examination, according to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

This came after a long-standing demand from Khan’s supporters, who have raised concerns about his deteriorating health during his three years in prison.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023 and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, as per a Dawn report. He was also convicted in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of gifts received while he was in office.