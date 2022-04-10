Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Pakistan’s Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Imran Khan was removed as Prime Minister of Pakistan after he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament, making him the first elected PM to be removed from office in this manner. The National Assembly session, which began on Saturday 10. 30 am, was adjourned multiple times. Acting speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said 174 lawmakers had voted in favour of the motion, “consequently the vote of no confidence has passed”.
Pakistan’s Parliament is set to meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister. According to Reuters, Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is Khan’s likely successor. Notable, Sharif led the Opposition’s bid to topple Khan via the no-confidence vote.
Imran Khan Friday accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the “new imported government” comes into power Sunday. In an address to the nation on the eve of a no-trust motion he has little chance of defeating, Khan, 69, cited the example of India as a “self-respecting nation” (khuddar qaum) which no world power can dictate terms to.
Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister’s official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Sunday.
After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq of the National Assembly, it became clear that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead in the lower house.
The Opposition’s no-trust motion against Khan succeeded an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-strong house voting in favour of the motion. It meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister’s Office. Read more.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.
The result of the vote, which was the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 0100 (2000 GMT on Saturday) by the presiding speaker of parliament's lower house, Ayaz Sadiq.
Khan, 69 was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.
Parliament will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.
Sunday's vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by members of Khan's party, who said there was a US conspiracy to oust the cricket star-turned-politician.
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, Sadiq said, making it a majority vote. (Reuters)
