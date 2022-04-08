scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: ‘Will fight for Pakistan till last ball,’ says Khan

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: With the Supreme Court reconvening the National Assembly, the no-confidence vote against Khan will now be held on Saturday at 10 am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 8, 2022 1:12:30 pm
Pakistan PM Imran KhanPakistan PM Imran Khan (file photo)

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: A day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was “unconstitutional”, the prime minister is set to address the nation on Friday. “My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball,” Khan tweeted on Thursday. He added that a meeting of the ruling PTI’s parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday. 

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday and not later than 10:30 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier. If he loses, Khan will be the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be removed through a no-trust vote. 

Last week, the no-trust motion against Khan’s government was dismissed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Soon after, Khan called for fresh elections and the dissolution of the assembly. 

Live Blog

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: 'Will fight for Pakistan till last ball,' says Khan

13:12 (IST)08 Apr 2022
PM Imran Khan to address nation on Friday; vows to fight till the last ball

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court's decision.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

Khan said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball". (PTI)

13:11 (IST)08 Apr 2022
Pakistan's Khan vows to fight on after court rules against him

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to address the nation on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unconstitutionally in blocking an attempt to oust him - a decision that could end his premiership in days.

Last Sunday, political allies of the former cricket star dissolved parliament to thwart an opposition no-confidence vote Khan had been expected to lose after coalition partners deserted him to rob him of a majority.

The Supreme Court ruled late on Thursday that Khan's manoeuvre was unconstitutional, ordering that parliament be reconvened by Saturday and for the no-confidence motion to go ahead as planned.

The court ruling is the latest twist in a crisis that has threatened political and economic stability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, with the rupee currency hitting all-time lows on Thursday and foreign exchange reserves tumbling. (Reuters)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP/File)

Explained: What is happening in Pakistan, where Imran Khan’s fate hangs in balance?

Pakistan’s National Assembly is sitting on Monday (March 28), but it remains unclear if the Speaker will allow the opposition motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tabled.

The session, which began on Friday, was adjourned for two days after an obituary notice, which drew criticism of the Speaker Asad Qaiser from the opposition. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that even if the motion is tabled in Monday’s sitting, it may not be voted upon until April 4.

Procedures demand that after tabling, the motion should be voted upon no earlier than the expiry of three days, and no later than seven.

Explained: Facing no-trust vote, what are Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s options now?

Pakistan’s opposition parties were able to finally table a motion of no-confidencein the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (March 28). The debate on the resolution is set to begin on March 31, when the House will sit again.

Procedures demand that after tabling, the motion should be voted upon no earlier than the expiry of three days, and no later than seven. The opposition parties have accused the Speaker of violating constitutionally laid down procedures by not convening the Assembly earlier.

Now that the process has started, the countdown has begun for the cricketer-turned-Prime Minister, or has it? Imran had vowed to play on “until the last ball”, and he appears to be digging in to do just that.

