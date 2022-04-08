Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: ‘Will fight for Pakistan till last ball,’ says Khan

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: A day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was “unconstitutional”, the prime minister is set to address the nation on Friday. “My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball,” Khan tweeted on Thursday. He added that a meeting of the ruling PTI’s parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday.
The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday and not later than 10:30 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier. If he loses, Khan will be the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be removed through a no-trust vote.
Last week, the no-trust motion against Khan’s government was dismissed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. Soon after, Khan called for fresh elections and the dissolution of the assembly.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court's decision.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.
Khan said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball". (PTI)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to address the nation on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unconstitutionally in blocking an attempt to oust him - a decision that could end his premiership in days.
Last Sunday, political allies of the former cricket star dissolved parliament to thwart an opposition no-confidence vote Khan had been expected to lose after coalition partners deserted him to rob him of a majority.
The Supreme Court ruled late on Thursday that Khan's manoeuvre was unconstitutional, ordering that parliament be reconvened by Saturday and for the no-confidence motion to go ahead as planned.
The court ruling is the latest twist in a crisis that has threatened political and economic stability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, with the rupee currency hitting all-time lows on Thursday and foreign exchange reserves tumbling. (Reuters)