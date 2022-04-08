Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live: ‘Will fight for Pakistan till last ball,’ says Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP/File)

Pakistan’s National Assembly is sitting on Monday (March 28), but it remains unclear if the Speaker will allow the opposition motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tabled.

The session, which began on Friday, was adjourned for two days after an obituary notice, which drew criticism of the Speaker Asad Qaiser from the opposition. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that even if the motion is tabled in Monday’s sitting, it may not be voted upon until April 4.

Procedures demand that after tabling, the motion should be voted upon no earlier than the expiry of three days, and no later than seven.

Pakistan’s opposition parties were able to finally table a motion of no-confidencein the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (March 28). The debate on the resolution is set to begin on March 31, when the House will sit again.