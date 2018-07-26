Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith tweets congratulations, says his victory is a lesson in tenacity

She also tweeted her congratulations and said the challenge for Imran Khan was now to remember why he entered politics in the first place.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 1:12:46 pm
Imran Khan and Jemima Khan. Imran Khan and Jemima Khan. (Express Archive)

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took a lead in the national elections and Imran Khan looks set to be the nation’s next prime minister, congratulations have been pouring in from across the world, including ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Goldsmith, who was married to Khan between 1995 and 2004, tweeted this morning as it became clear that the PTI chief was in the lead:

She also tweeted about an experience during the first election Khan contested in 1997:

Goldsmith and Khan have maintained cordial relations despite their divorce. The couple have two sons. Khan has been married twice after divorcing Goldmith.

Goldsmith had recently spoken out in support of Khan, when revelations in a book by his second wife, Reham Khan, threatened to derail his political campaign.

“I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

 

