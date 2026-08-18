What happened to Imran Khan? Gavaskar, Kapil Dev raised health concerns; Supreme Court stepped in

In a major relief for jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to move him to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours for medical treatment and examination, amid continuing concerns over his health and vision.

The three-member bench also ordered the formation of a medical board including specialists and Khan’s personal physician, and directed authorities to allow him weekly meetings with family members.

Khan, 73, who has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in a series of cases, has alleged that the cases are politically driven following his ouster from power in 2022. The three-member Supreme Court bench on Tuesday ruled on several petitions that sought Khan’s hospitalisation and his meetings with family members.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in 2022, Khan has faced more than 100 legal cases, including corruption, state-secrets and other charges. He has denied wrongdoing and has said the cases against him are politically motivated. The PTI leader’s family has expressed their fear over his deteriorating health and has reiterated their concerns about being denied access to him. Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5, 2023, and initially taken to Attock Jail. He was transferred to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in September 2023.

Concerns about Khan’s health intensified in late January after his family said he had lost about 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye, an assertion the government disputed. Authorities later said Khan regained about 70 per cent of the vision in the eye and that his condition was improving.

Here’s the health timeline since Imran Khan’s imprisonment began in 2023:

December 2023: An orthopaedic surgeon diagnosed inflammation in Khan’s thigh muscles.

March 2024: An eye allergy complaint was reported by the former prime minister, and a doctor prescribed treatment accordingly. A week later, improvement in the eyes was recorded, and CST was advised.

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April 2024: A blockage in the ear was detected during an ENT evaluation of Imran Khan, and a PTA hearing test confirmed a mild hearing loss, ARY News reported.

August 2024: A complete blood test was carried out by a medical board, and the results came out to be normal, while medicines were prescribed for his ears.

December 2024: Khan complained of dizziness and was prescribed vitamin supplements. His vitals were reported to be stable.

March 2025: Khan reported intermittent indigestion and continued ringing in the ears.

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April 2025: Corn was diagnosed on the right sole, and dental fillings were advised for Khan.

August 2025: Reduced vision in the right eye was reported by the PTI leader, and the health authorities advised glasses and eye drops.

December 2025: Khan’s family and lawyers complained of being barred from seeing him for weeks, which sparked rumours about his condition.

January 2026: Khan’s right-eye condition became a major source of concern. Doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a condition affecting blood flow through the retina. Khan subsequently underwent a procedure at the hospital.

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February 2026: The Pakistan Supreme Court gave orders to examine Khan’s eyes and allowed the PTI leader to speak to his children.

Ex-cricketers signed open letter: The open letter was signed by captains spanning six decades of the game, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev (India); Mike Atherton (England); Allan Border; Ian and Greg Chappell (Australia); Clive Lloyd (West Indies); and John Wright (New Zealand). In a statement to The Indian Express, Gavaskar said, “Greg Chappell messaged asking if I would sign the appeal along with the other former skippers and I agreed straightaway.”

Gavaskar added, “I have known Imran since he was 17 years old when India was playing at Worcester…after the Test series win at The Oval. He was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire then. Whatever the political differences there, we believe that he should be looked after in a humane manner and given proper medical care.”

August 2026: According to PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram, a medical report of Imran Khan from Adiala Jail reported a rapid heartbeat, severe headache, restlessness, and anxiety.

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Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996) Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)

Imran Khan’s son raised concerns: Earlier this month, Imran Khan’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman, in an interview with CNN, expressed fears over their father’s health, saying they had been unable to meet him for months. Kasim and Sulaiman said they had received no information about their father’s condition because family members, lawyers and doctors had allegedly been denied access to him for months.

August 18, 2026: “Mindful of the fundamental right, we are issuing this order to ensure health and safety of the prisoner,” said Justice Shahid Waheed, head of the three-judge bench that heard the petition. The court ​directed ​that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital in the capital ⁠, Islamabad, within 48 hours and remain there until September 16, Khan’s spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha said on X.

It also ordered the creation of a medical panel for his treatment, including ‌a cardiologist, general medicine specialist, eye specialist and Khan’s personal physician.

The court also ordered prison officials to allow Khan weekly meetings with family members and telephone calls with his sons. Khan’s family has been struggling to secure access to him and have him examined by physicians of his choice. Pakistan barred visitors earlier this year after receiving intelligence reports about a possible attack on the prison where he is being held. The order came months after Khan petitioned the court, asking to be transferred from a high-security prison in the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi to a hospital and to be allowed access to his personal physicians, family and lawyers.

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The court said the order was being issued because Khan’s health was at stake and access to medical care is protected under Pakistan’s constitution, according to Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

(With inputs from agencies)