Imran Khan’s eye condition ‘almost normal’: Pakistan jail to top court

Pakistan's Supreme Court has been told that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's eye condition has improved and his vision is now almost normal, a day before the court hears his plea for private treatment.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 18, 2026 09:25 AM IST First published on: Aug 18, 2026 at 09:25 AM IST
Imran KhanThe report said that Khan was treated properly since his medical condition surfaced. (File Photo)

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s eyesight has improved considerably and is now close to normal, prison authorities told Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday, a day ahead of a hearing on his request to be treated at a private Islamabad hospital.

The plea, filed on Khan’s behalf, seeks his treatment at Shifa International, a leading private medical facility in the capital.

Khan, who founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and has been in jail since August 2023, has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad several times for treatment of his eye condition — right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) — first reported in late January.

What the jail report said

Officials at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail submitted a report to the Supreme Court on the 73-year-old leader’s current health, PTI reported. According to the report, Khan’s eye had shown clear improvement, and his sight had returned to nearly normal.

The report said doctors treating Khan at PIMS included the hospital’s head of ophthalmology and a retina surgeon from a Rawalpindi eye hospital, and argued this showed the jail administration had made a genuine effort to give him proper medical care.

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It added that medical staff checked on Khan three times a day, monitoring his meals, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels, and that his full medical record had been kept since he was jailed. Several outside specialists had also visited him for check-ups, the report said.

The report said both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is held at the same facility, were receiving proper healthcare, adding that their wellbeing mattered a great deal to the jail administration.

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It also said the couple had been allowed to meet regularly every Tuesday, with 84 such meetings recorded so far. The jail authorities asked the court to dismiss Khan’s plea, saying it had no merit.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Shahid Wahid and including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, was set to take up the case on August 18.

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Khan has been in custody since 5 August 2023, when he was arrested at his home in Lahore following a corruption conviction.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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