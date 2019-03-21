Imran Khan calls New Zealand PM; condemns terror attack on Christchurch mosques

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern and condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

Khan also expressed his admiration for the “humane handling” of the situation. He appreciated the quick response of the local authorities and the high level of respect shown by Prime Minister Ardern for Muslims.

“Prime Minister Ardern has shown the way to other leaders in the face of rising Islamophobia and global extremism,” Khan said, according to a statement issued by his office here.

Khan said that he was calling Prime Minister Ardern on behalf of the people of Pakistan to thank her for her compassion, leadership and decisions that won her many admirers in Pakistan.

He conveyed condolences on the loss of 50 precious lives, saying that Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and lost more than 70,000 innocent lives.

“Pakistan stands by the government and people of New Zealand in this hour of grief,” he said.

Ardern said that New Zealand was in shock and informed Khan of immediate actions taken after the attack including the banning of all military style semi and automatic guns and assault rifles.

She also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistanis in the attack, particularly the bravery and valour of Naeem Rasheed.

Prime Minister Khan invited Ardern to visit Pakistan.