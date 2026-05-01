Imprisoned Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi transferred to hospital

The hospital transfer comes “after 140 days of systematic medical neglect,” since her arrest on Dec. 12, the foundation said.

By: AP
1 min readIslamabadUpdated: May 1, 2026 11:07 PM IST
Narges Mohammadi transferred to hospital, Narges Mohammadi, Narges Mohammadi Foundation, Imprisoned Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, Imprisoned Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi transferred to hospital, Indian express news, current affairsNarges Mohammadi is a leading Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in northwestern Iran after a “catastrophic deterioration” of her health, her foundation said Friday.

The Narges Mohammadi Foundation said the Nobel Prize laureate had two episodes of complete loss of consciousness and a severe cardiac crisis.

Earlier Friday, Mohammadi had fainted twice in prison in Zanjan northwestern Iran, according to the foundation. She was believed to have suffered a heart attack in late March, according to her lawyers who visited her a few days after the incident. At the time, she appeared pale, lost weight and needed a nurse to help her walk.

The hospital transfer comes “after 140 days of systematic medical neglect,” since her arrest on December 12, the foundation said.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments