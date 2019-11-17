Impeachment investigators question budget official about withheld aid

By Nicholas Fandos

House impeachment investigators met for a rare weekend session on Saturday to privately question a senior official from the White House budget office about President Donald Trump’s decision this summer to freeze $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

Why precisely Trump withheld the congressionally allocated funding in mid-July as he pressed Ukraine for politically beneficial investigations and what his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, told the agency about the decision remain central unanswered questions in the inquiry.

Democrats leading the proceedings hope that the budget official, Mark Sandy, can at least offer a glimpse into deliberations at the Office of Management and Budget over carrying out the order.

Other witnesses with significant roles in American diplomacy toward Ukraine, including some working closely with Trump, have already testified that the aid was delayed as part of a broad pressure campaign meant to extract a public commitment from Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rivals.

Democrats have marshaled that testimony to begin arguing that Trump may have committed bribery to get what he wanted from Ukraine. But they have yet to hear from a witness who can speak directly to the president’s order and stated rationale.

Sandy testified after the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed him Saturday morning, a day after the former American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, described in stark and personal terms how the president and his allies sought to undermine her and push her out of her job. The budget office had directed him not to appear, according to an official working on the inquiry.

Sandy is the first budget official to speak with impeachment investigators, in defiance of a Trump administration directive not to cooperate.

At least three higher-profile Trump administration officials connected to the budget office have defied investigators: Russell T Vought, the agency’s acting director; Michael Duffey, who helped carry out Trump’s directive to freeze the aid; and Mulvaney, who retains the title of budget director.

The deposition of Sandy came after investigators worked late Friday night interviewing David Holmes, an official from the US Embassy in Kyiv, who described a call he overheard in July in which Trump asked his ambassador to the European Union whether the Ukrainian president had committed to an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden that Trump had personally pressed him to conduct a day earlier.