Impeachment inquiry is legal, US judge rules, giving Democrats a victory

Written by Charlie Savage and Emily Cochrane

Advertising

A federal judge handed a victory to House Democrats on Friday when she ruled they were legally engaged in an impeachment inquiry, a decision that undercut President Donald Trump’s arguments that the investigation is a sham.

The declaration came in a 75-page opinion by Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the US District Court in Washington. She ruled the House Judiciary Committee was entitled to view secret grand jury evidence gathered by the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Typically, Congress has no right to view such evidence. But in 1974, the courts permitted lawmakers to see such materials as they weighed whether to impeach President Richard Nixon. The House is now immersed in the same process focused on Trump, Howell ruled, and that easily outweighs any need to keep the information secret from lawmakers.

Advertising

She wrote that the White House strategy to stonewall the House had actually strengthened lawmakers’ case. She cited Trump’s vow to fight “all” congressional subpoenas and an extraordinary directive by his White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, that executive branch officials should not provide testimony or documents to impeachment investigators.

The administration is likely to appeal the ruling; the Justice Department was reviewing it, a spokeswoman said. It came on a day when House investigators unleashed another round of subpoenas. They demanded that the acting chief of the White House budget office and two other administration officials testify next month in their inquiry into Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to open investigations that could benefit him politically.

Democrats praised Howell’s decision. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, applauded the “thoughtful ruling” and its recognition that “our impeachment inquiry fully comports with the Constitution.”

As of Friday, all but three Senate Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — had signed onto a resolution that accused Democrats of conducting an unfair inquiry and called on the House to vote for a formal impeachment investigation.

Also read | Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘crazy’ and ‘frightening,’ official told whistleblower

Also Friday, the Republican National Committee’s governing body made the unusual gesture of declaring in a symbolic resolution that it “now more than ever wholeheartedly supports” Trump in the middle of “a nakedly partisan impeachment investigation.”