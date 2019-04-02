Impasse over aid for Puerto Rico stalls billions in federal disaster relief

Written by Emily Cochrane

The Senate on Monday blocked billions of dollars in disaster aid for states across the country as Republicans and Democrats clashed over President Donald Trump’s opposition to sending more food and infrastructure help to Puerto Rico.

Most Senate Republicans refused to endorse a recovery bill passed this year by the House, citing Trump’s opposition to the bill’s Puerto Rico funding and their own concerns that the bill lacks money for Midwestern states that have since been devastated by flooding and tornadoes. (An amendment that would have added the funds was blocked earlier in the day.)

And for their part, a majority of Senate Democrats balked at a measure drafted by Senate Republicans that included the money for the Midwestern states, arguing that about $600 million in nutritional assistance for Puerto Rico was not enough for the island. The Republican legislation, House Democrats had warned, would be dead on arrival in the lower chamber.

With the defeat of both procedural votes, it was unclear how lawmakers would overcome the impasse and end the indefinite delay in disbursing funds. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted against both measures in order to invoke a procedural motion that would allow him to schedule future votes, signaling that he plans to maintain pressure on Democrats.

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats will propose an amendment to the House legislation that would allocate billions of dollars, in part for long-term recovery, to both Iowa and Nebraska as well as Puerto Rico, according to a Senate Democratic aide.

Earlier Monday, Trump had doubled down on his support for the Senate Republicans’ proposal, but made no mention of Puerto Rico — a frequent target of his ire.

“Democrats should stop fighting Sen. David Perdue’s disaster relief bill,” he wrote on Twitter, singling out Perdue, R-Ga., who helped write the bill. “They are blocking funding and relief for our great farmers and rural America!”

And in a closed-door lunch last week with Senate Republicans, the president complained about the cost of aid to the island, though it was unclear where he was getting his information from.

The procedural votes, while failing to solidify billions of dollars in recovery aid, will most likely serve as political fodder for both parties. Even before the votes, Republicans had begun singling out senators embroiled in a crowded Democratic presidential primary.

“To my colleagues across the aisle who have been spending a lot of time in Iowa lately as presidential candidates,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said on the Senate floor, “how are you going to look Iowans in the eye and justify a vote against moving this disaster relief bill ahead?”

And Democrats have sought to frame Republican opposition as a slight against Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory without voting representation.

“Nutrition assistance is not enough — Puerto Rico needs to rebuild,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the ranking minority member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, speaking before the vote.