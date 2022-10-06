IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by USD 4 trillion through 2026.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better”.

Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2 per cent for 2022 and now 2.9 per cent for 2023.