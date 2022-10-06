scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

The institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2 per cent for 2022 and now 2.9 per cent for 2023.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks on the global economic outlook and key issues to be addressed at this month's IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, at Georgetown University in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by USD 4 trillion through 2026.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better”.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:35:05 pm
