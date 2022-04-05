scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

IMF says monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka ‘very closely’

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday dissolved the cabinet and appointed a new finance minister.

By: Reuters | Colombo |
April 5, 2022 12:03:33 pm
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest in Colombo. (Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it is monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka “very closely” as public unrest in the island nation grows amid its worst economic crisis in decades.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday dissolved the cabinet and appointed a new finance minister, while also seeking a new central bank governor.

“IMF staff is looking forward to program discussions with the authorities, including during the visit of the newly appointed Finance Minister to Washington later this month,” IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki told Reuters in an emailed statement.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement