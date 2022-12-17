scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

IMF approves deal with Egypt for USD 3 billion support package

The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have played havoc with global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide.

According to the IMF, the package will introduce wide-sweeping economic reforms, including a "durable shift to a flexible exchange rate regime" and a 'monetary policy aimed at gradually reducing inflation." (file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a USD 3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in additional USD 14 billion in financing for the Middle East country.

The announcement from the IMF’s executive board late on Friday comes after a preliminary agreement was reached in October between Egypt and the fund, hours after Egypt’s central bank introduced a series of reforms, including a hike in key interest rates by roughly 2 percentage points.

The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have played havoc with global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, most of which came from Russia and Ukraine. The country’s supply is subject to price changes on the international market.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

The deal announced on Friday — known as an Extended Fund Facility Arrangement — is expected to cover a period of 46 months and will give the Egyptian government immediate access to about USD 347 million, which will help the debt-ridden economy nation bolster its balance of payments and budget, the IMF said.

The statement said the package is expected ‘to catalyse additional financing of about USD 14 billion from Egypt’s international and regional partners.

According to the IMF, the package will introduce wide-sweeping economic reforms, including a ‘durable shift to a flexible exchange rate regime” and a ‘monetary policy aimed at gradually reducing inflation.” It also envisages structural changes to the Egyptian economy to re-balance ‘the playing field” between the state and private sector, IMF said.

Advertisement

For months, Egypt has been battling spiralling inflation, with its yearly rate reaching over 18 per cent in November.

For decades, most Egyptians have depended on the government to keep basic goods affordable through state subsidies and other similar schemes.

About a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:47:51 pm
Next Story

BJP demands Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from Congress over China remarks; Kiren Rijiju calls him ‘huge embarrassment’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close