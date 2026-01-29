‘I was raised to be a decent human being’: Ilhan Omar hits out at Donald Trump after he called the attack on her ‘staged’

Ilhan Omar has hit out at Donald Trump a day after she was attacked with an unidentified substance, which the US President suggested was a staged act by the Democratic Congresswoman.

“The difference between the president and I is that I was raised to be a decent human being, and my faith teaches me to have compassion. He lacks both of those things,” Omar said while speaking to CNN.

She also accused Trump of presiding over an administration that lied to the public.

“When they assassinated Renee Good, they told us she was a domestic terrorist who was trying to kill federal agents. When they assassinated Alex Pretti, they told us he was a domestic terrorist who brandished a weapon. None of those things is true and they are known to be liars and they have constantly told us not to believe in our eyes,” she said.

The difference between the president and I is that I was raised to be a decent human being, and my faith teaches me to have compassion.



He lacks both of those things. pic.twitter.com/iV2OeNQSvn — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 29, 2026

Earlier, on Wednesday, Omar suggested that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward her and the Somali community contributed to the attack on her at a town hall.

“What the facts have shown since I’ve gotten into elected office is that every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket,” Omar said at a news conference in Minneapolis.

Story continues below this ad

“I do believe that the facts of the situation are that I wouldn’t be where I am at today, having to pay for security, having the government to think about providing me security, if Donald Trump wasn’t in office,” she added.

Omar was attacked by a 55-year-old man, identified as James Kazmierczak, who tried to spray her with a substance from a syringe. According to US media reports, Kazmierczak is a Trump supporter and a convicted felon. He has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence and has had numerous traffic citations. He has had significant financial problems, including two bankruptcy filings.

Trump, who has repeatedly targeted Omar throughout his two terms, on Tuesday told ABC News that he hadn’t watched the footage and accused her of staging the attack. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said.