IEA warns oil supply crunch amid the West-Asia war

Overall global oil supply is expected to fall by around 3.9 million barrels per day throughout 2026 as a result of the war, the agency said. (File Photo)

Global oil supply will fall short of total demand this year as the war in Iran continues to severely disrupt oil production across West Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in its monthly oil market report released on Wednesday.

The US-Israel war against Iran and the damage caused to oil infrastructure across Iran and its neighbouring Gulf states, besides the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have combined to trigger the largest oil supply crisis in recorded history, sending oil prices sharply higher.

According to the IEA, the oil supply will come in 1.78 millions barrels per day below the actual demand in the year 2026, suppressing the projection in last month’s report by 410,000 barrels per day, while coming near the 4 million bpd in its December reports.