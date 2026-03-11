IEA proposes largest ever oil release from strategic reserves, WSJ reports

he International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, the ⁠Wall ​Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The release would exceed the 182 million barrels of oil that IEA member ​countries put ​onto the market in ⁠two releases in 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, WSJ said.

The ‌IEA is convening an extraordinary meeting of its member states on Tuesday, and countries are expected to decide on the proposal on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said. The proposal would be adopted if none ⁠objects, the ⁠newspaper said, but even one country’s protests could delay the plan.