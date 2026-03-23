‘Worse than 1970s oil crises and Ukraine war combined’: IEA chief on Iran war as Trump’s deadline nears

The energy crisis owing to the ongoing war in West Asia is worse than the 1970s oil crisis and Ukraine war combined, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief said on Monday, as Iran holds a fifth of global energy supplies hostage with its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The world is losing 11 million barrels of oil per day, more than the 1973 and 1979 energy shocks combined, The Guardian reported, quoting Fatih Birol.

Tehran blocked the maritime chokepoint, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the US-Israeli assault on February 28, sending fuel prices spiralling worldwide. Benchmark Brent crude went from $73 a barrel before the war to averaging $100 a barrel.

Prices peaked at $119.50 last week as both sides battered each other’s energy installations in tit-for-tat strikes with Washington’s Gulf partners caught in the crossfire.

To tackle the crisis, the body, representing a coalition of 32 countries, decided to release 400 million barrels of oil from its reserves earlier this month. In comparison, only 182 million barrels were released in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions on Moscow’s oil.

The US committed 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of IEA’s decision this month.

Sanctions waiver for adversaries

Grappling with surging fuel prices at home, the US lifted sanctions on 130 million barrels of Russian crude stranded at sea, and later went on to waive off sanctions on 140 million barrels of Iranian oil in ships, effectively funding its adversaries amid the conflict.

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However, experts have argued that the move is not remotely close to offsetting the disruption caused by the Hormuz closure, maintaining that the only reliable fix is reopening the strait itself, reported Newsweek.

On the other hand, the Iranian parliament is mulling to leverage its hold by placing tolls and taxes for vessels to pass through the Strait, Reuters reported earlier.

Another major escalation likely

The fuel prices may see another major surge as stability in the Gulf hinges on Tehran’s compliance to a recent ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump.

The Republican President, late Saturday, gave Iran a 48 hour deadline to unblock the Strait, threatening to obliterate all of Iran’s power plants. The deadline ends today.

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“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST,” the Trump wrote on Truth Social.

However, Israel and Iran exchanged blows after the threat was issued.

Following Trump’s statement, the Iranian military’s operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said that Tehran will retaliate with strikes on “all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region”, Fars news agency reported.

Last week, the Pentagon reportedly sought $200 billion dollars in additional funds from Congress for war, and greenlit a large-scale deployment of naval assets and troops at the theatre.

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Tehran’s selective approach

Tehran has been selectively allowing vessels to pass through the Hormuz. Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said that the Strait “is open to everyone except enemies”, CNN reported, citing local media.

Dealing with an LPG crisis, New Delhi received some respite last week with the two tankers – Shivalik and Nanda Devi – safely reaching Gujarat ports around March 16 and 17 from the Gulf, bringing approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG to Indian shores.

Two more tankers — Pine Gas and Jag Vasant – from Sharjah, UAE reportedly crossed the Strait on Monday.

Prior to the conflict, the Strait accounted for about half of India’s total oil imports, 60 per cent of its LNG imports, and a whopping 90 per cent for LPG.

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Currently an associate member, India has been seeking a full membership in the IEA.

Alternate routes

In the meantime, Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude, has been routing its oil to the Red Sea, bypassing Tehran’s blockade.

The terminal at Yanbu, which also came under attack on Thursday, is set to surge 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd). The outlet can ​pump up to 7 million bpd. Earlier, Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, the largest of its kind in West Asia, was also targeted.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that pipelines should be built to ‌ transport oil and gas across the Arabian Peninsula to Israeli ports to avoid threats by Iran in the Hormuz Strait and other Gulf waters.

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“Just have oil pipelines, gas ​pipelines, going west through the Arabian Peninsula, right up to Israel, right up to our Mediterranean ports and you’ve just done away with the choke ​points forever,” Netanyahu said, as quoted by news agency Reuters.