Video: IDF clip shows Israel striking targets in the ‘heart of Tehran’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday posted on X an 11-second clip of what looked like a drone shot of a missile strike. The IDF claimed that its “Operation Roaring Lion” continues and that it has struck targets belonging to the “Iranian terror regime” in the “heart of Tehran”.

The post on X reads, “WATCH: For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, the IAF is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. Over the past day, the IAF conducted large-scale strikes to establish aerial superiority and pave the path to Tehran.”

An enormous explosion rocked Iran’s capital on Sunday as the Israeli military said it was targeting the heart of the city.

According to an AP report, the blast in Tehran sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and shook the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear what the target was. The blast appeared centred in a neighbourhood that is home to the country’s police headquarters and Iranian state television. The Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran.

Khamenei’s death in a joint Israeli-American airstrike Saturday on his Tehran office has thrown the future of the Islamic Republic into question and raised the risk of regional instability.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Cabinet vowed that this “great crime will never go unanswered”, and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever, targeting Israeli and American bases.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a televised address Sunday. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.” US President Donald Trump warned that any retaliation would only lead to further escalation.

Trump was quick to reply with “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT” in a social media post. “IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” As Israel and the US targeted other top officials, an airstrike on a meeting of the country’s defence council killed Iran’s army chief of staff and defence minister, alongside the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser to Khamenei.