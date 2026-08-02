At least 3 dead and 2 injured in mass shooting at Idaho In-N-Out with casualties expected ‘to increase’

At least three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, police and local officials said. The suspected shooter, a man whose identity has not been released, was among the dead.
The incident began as a reported active shooter situation at 2.29pm at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. Police quickly told people to stay away from the area and closed nearby roads while officers responded. Shelter-in-place orders that had been issued for the area have since been lifted, according to city spokesperson Joshua Palmer.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said “we believe the threat to the community is over.” He said the exact number of people killed and wounded was not yet confirmed, as officials were still working to notify victims’ families, and described the scene at the restaurant as chaotic.
Officials cautioned that the death and injury toll could still change. Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said Sheriff Jack Johnson had told him five people were hurt. Palmer said “we want to emphasize that that number may change,” noting that early figures were preliminary and could be revised as the investigation continued.
🇺🇸This looks straight out of a MOVIE…— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 2, 2026
Horrific scene in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Multiple dead after a shooting that began inside an In-N-Out.
But the clip everyone is sharing shows a civilian out of his car in the drive-thru and ENGAGING the shooter.
The shooter is dead. And if…
The shooting took place near a busy shopping area in Twin Falls, a city of around 56,000 people located roughly 130 miles (205km) southeast of Boise and about 75 miles (120km) north of the Nevada border.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and Hicks said the FBI is now assisting local police with the investigation. Details about the suspect and a possible motive are expected to be released in the coming days.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley, a nearby medical centre, said in a statement from spokesperson Taylor Marschner that it was working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders as they managed the situation.
(With inputs from AP and The Independent)