At least 3 dead and 2 injured in mass shooting at Idaho In-N-Out with casualties expected ‘to increase’

At least five people hurt after shooter opens fire outside In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 2, 2026 07:07 AM IST First published on: Aug 2, 2026 at 06:42 AM IST
Idaho ShootingThis still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant. (Photo: AP)

At least three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, police and local officials said. The suspected shooter, a man whose identity has not been released, was among the dead.

The incident began as a reported active shooter situation at 2.29pm at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. Police quickly told people to stay away from the area and closed nearby roads while officers responded. Shelter-in-place orders that had been issued for the area have since been lifted, according to city spokesperson Joshua Palmer.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said “we believe the threat to the community is over.” He said the exact number of people killed and wounded was not yet confirmed, as officials were still working to notify victims’ families, and described the scene at the restaurant as chaotic.

How many people were affected?

Officials cautioned that the death and injury toll could still change. Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said Sheriff Jack Johnson had told him five people were hurt. Palmer said “we want to emphasize that that number may change,” noting that early figures were preliminary and could be revised as the investigation continued.

The shooting took place near a busy shopping area in Twin Falls, a city of around 56,000 people located roughly 130 miles (205km) southeast of Boise and about 75 miles (120km) north of the Nevada border.

Who is investigating, and what happens next?

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and Hicks said the FBI is now assisting local police with the investigation. Details about the suspect and a possible motive are expected to be released in the coming days.

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St. Luke’s Magic Valley, a nearby medical centre, said in a statement from spokesperson Taylor Marschner that it was working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders as they managed the situation.

(With inputs from AP and The Independent)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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