At least 3 dead and 2 injured in mass shooting at Idaho In-N-Out with casualties expected ‘to increase’

This still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant. (Photo: AP)

At least three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, police and local officials said. The suspected shooter, a man whose identity has not been released, was among the dead.

The incident began as a reported active shooter situation at 2.29pm at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. Police quickly told people to stay away from the area and closed nearby roads while officers responded. Shelter-in-place orders that had been issued for the area have since been lifted, according to city spokesperson Joshua Palmer.