ICT sentences former Bangladesh MP, 5 others to death in Ashulia lynching and burning case

On August 21, 2024, the ICT-2 had framed charges against all 16 accused while formally commencing the trial. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bangladesh news: The International Crimes Tribunal-2 Thursday sentenced former Awami League MP Muhammad Saiful Islam, the main accused, in the case of burning six bodies in Dhaka’s Ashulia in the 2024 July-August uprising to death, The Daily Star reported. Five others were also sentenced to death along with the former MP.

Along with Islam, former Ashulia officer-in-charge AFM Syed Rony, sub-inspector Abdul Malek, assistant sub-inspector Bishwajit Saha, constable Mukul Chokdar, and local Jubo League leader Rony Bhuiyan, were convicted over crimes against humanity during the uprising.

Two other accused, sub-inspector Arafat Uddin and assistant sub-inspector Kamrul Hasan, were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years, while one approver, the former sub-inspector Sheikh Abzalul Haque, was also acquitted.