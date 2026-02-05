ICT sentences former Bangladesh MP, 5 others to death in Ashulia lynching and burning case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bangladesh news: The International Crimes Tribunal-2 Thursday sentenced former Awami League MP Muhammad Saiful Islam, the main accused, in the case of burning six bodies in Dhaka’s Ashulia in the 2024 July-August uprising to death, The Daily Star reported. Five others were also sentenced to death along with the former MP.
Along with Islam, former Ashulia officer-in-charge AFM Syed Rony, sub-inspector Abdul Malek, assistant sub-inspector Bishwajit Saha, constable Mukul Chokdar, and local Jubo League leader Rony Bhuiyan, were convicted over crimes against humanity during the uprising.
Two other accused, sub-inspector Arafat Uddin and assistant sub-inspector Kamrul Hasan, were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years, while one approver, the former sub-inspector Sheikh Abzalul Haque, was also acquitted.
The matter entails the killing of seven protesters in Ashulia, including incidents in which five victims were burned after death and one person was set on fire while still alive, the report stated. As per formal charges, at least 29 people were killed in Ashulia during the uprising.
Seven senior police officials also received life sentences. They include: Former Dhaka Range deputy inspector general Syed Nurul Islam, former Dhaka superintendent of police Md Asaduzzaman Ripon, additional SP Abdullahil Kafi, additional SP Md Shahidul Islam, inspector Masudur Rahman, inspector Nirmal Kumar Das, and inspector Arafat Hossain Arzu.
On August 21, 2024, the ICT-2 had framed charges against all 16 accused while formally commencing the trial. Out of them, eight are absconding and eight are currently in custody.
Describing the incident on August 5, the Daily Star reported prosecutors arguing that Saiful Islam, Nurul Islam, Asaduzzaman Ripon, Abdullahil Kafi, Md Shahidul Islam, AFM Sayed Rony, Masudur Rahman and Nirmal Kumar Das had planned and supervised the atrocities as part of a “joint criminal enterprise”.
They allegedly directed their subordinates, including SIs Abdul Malek, Arafat Uddin and Sheikh Abzalul Haque, ASIs Bishwajit Saha and Kamrul Hasan, and others, to open fire on unarmed protesters in Ashulia, Daily Star noted.
