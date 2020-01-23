ICJ rules it has preliminary jurisdiction in Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar

A Bangladeshi health worker injects vaccine to a Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, at a refugee camp, Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File) A Bangladeshi health worker injects vaccine to a Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, at a refugee camp, Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)

The International Court of Justice Thursday ruled that it has the right and the preliminary jurisdiction to hear a case against Myanmar seeking emergency measures to prevent it committing genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The United Nations’ highest court was hearing a case brought by the African nation of Gambia on behalf of Muslim nations that accuse Myanmar of holding a genocidal campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslims in violation of a 1948 convention.

Presiding Judge Yusuf Abdulqawi, in the first minutes of reading the court’s decision, said the court does have sufficient jurisdiction to decide on the request for emergency measures in the case, which was brought by Gambia, reported Reuters. “The court concludes that prima facie it has jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention,” he said.

In an opinion piece published in the Financial Times ahead of the initial ruling on the issue, Myanmar’s civilian leader and Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi said “war crimes” may have been committed against Rohingya Muslims but denied genocide, saying refugees had “exaggerated” the extent of abuses against them.

She said Myanmar was the victim of “unsubstantiated narratives” by human rights groups and U.N investigators. During a week of hearings last month, Suu Kyi had asked the 17-judge panel to drop the case.

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf is pictured during the ruling in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague (REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Gambia’s legal team had described mass rapes, the burning of families in their homes and killing of dozens of Muslim Rohingya children with knives as it set out its genocide case against the country at the court in December last year. Suu Kyi later responded in the International Court of Justice at The Hague that allegations that the Buddhist-majority country had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims were “misleading and incomplete”.

