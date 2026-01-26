‘ICE is terrorising communities’: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasts Trump immigration policy

"These ICE raids — they are cruel, they are inhumane," Mamdani said in the interview. They do nothing to serve the interests of public safety."

google-preferred-btn
Zohran MamdaniMamdani's remarks came as tens of thousands of people across the US protested immigration enforcement violence following the killing of Alex Pretti. (AP/file)

Amid nationwide crackdown by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and widening protests, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sharply criticised the President Donald Trump administration’s campaign, calling ICE operations “cruel” and “inhumane.”

In an interview with ABC News recorded a day before the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, Mamdani said federal immigration agents were terrorising communities across the country and vowed to prevent similar operations from taking place in New York City.

“These ICE raids — they are cruel, they are inhumane,” Mamdani said in the interview. “They do nothing to serve the interests of public safety.”

Also read | Thousands rally against immigration enforcement in subzero Minnesota temperatures

His remarks came as tens of thousands of people across the US protested immigration enforcement violence following the killing of Pretti, a US citizen and registered nurse who treated veterans. Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on the morning of January 24 after confronting immigration authorities.

Federal officials claimed Pretti was carrying a gun and intended to use it to harm the law enforcement officials. However, videos recorded by bystanders, as well as a witness account cited in court filings, do not show Pretti brandishing a weapon when he approached the agents.

Also read | Minneapolis shooting: NRA stress right to carry guns after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents

Mamdani linked the killing to a broader pattern of fear created by federal immigration operations, pointing to another recent fatal shooting in Minneapolis. Weeks earlier, ICE officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, triggering widespread protests and escalating tensions between state and federal authorities.

“We know the fear that so many are living with in Minneapolis. It’s a fear that New Yorkers are also living with a fear of being terrorised,” Mamdani said. “And I will do everything in my power to ensure that we do not see that take place in New York City.”

Story continues below this ad

Mamdani stated that New York City has a number of tools at its disposal, including legal action, to challenge federal immigration operations similar to those carried out in Minneapolis.

Also read | ‘We are reviewing everything’: Trump says as administration backs agents in Minneapolis shooting

The interview aired a day after Mamdani reiterated his call to dismantle the agency altogether. In a January 24 social media post on X, he wrote: “As tens of thousands across America protest the violence that ICE sows with impunity, federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis today. ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE.”

ICE and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operate as separate agencies under the Department of Homeland Security. Both have been active in the Twin Cities area as part of the Trump administration’s expanded deportation drive.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
pinarayi vijayan
Kerala’s powerbrokers: The caste, religious outfits that parties can't ignore in poll season
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Akshay Kumar
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement