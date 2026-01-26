‘ICE is terrorising communities’: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasts Trump immigration policy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid nationwide crackdown by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and widening protests, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sharply criticised the President Donald Trump administration’s campaign, calling ICE operations “cruel” and “inhumane.”
In an interview with ABC News recorded a day before the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, Mamdani said federal immigration agents were terrorising communities across the country and vowed to prevent similar operations from taking place in New York City.
“These ICE raids — they are cruel, they are inhumane,” Mamdani said in the interview. “They do nothing to serve the interests of public safety.”
His remarks came as tens of thousands of people across the US protested immigration enforcement violence following the killing of Pretti, a US citizen and registered nurse who treated veterans. Pretti was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on the morning of January 24 after confronting immigration authorities.
Federal officials claimed Pretti was carrying a gun and intended to use it to harm the law enforcement officials. However, videos recorded by bystanders, as well as a witness account cited in court filings, do not show Pretti brandishing a weapon when he approached the agents.
Mamdani linked the killing to a broader pattern of fear created by federal immigration operations, pointing to another recent fatal shooting in Minneapolis. Weeks earlier, ICE officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, triggering widespread protests and escalating tensions between state and federal authorities.
“We know the fear that so many are living with in Minneapolis. It’s a fear that New Yorkers are also living with a fear of being terrorised,” Mamdani said. “And I will do everything in my power to ensure that we do not see that take place in New York City.”
Mamdani stated that New York City has a number of tools at its disposal, including legal action, to challenge federal immigration operations similar to those carried out in Minneapolis.
As tens of thousands across America protest the violence that ICE sows with impunity, federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis today.⁰⁰ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE.
— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2026
The interview aired a day after Mamdani reiterated his call to dismantle the agency altogether. In a January 24 social media post on X, he wrote: “As tens of thousands across America protest the violence that ICE sows with impunity, federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis today. ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE.”
ICE and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operate as separate agencies under the Department of Homeland Security. Both have been active in the Twin Cities area as part of the Trump administration’s expanded deportation drive.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
GPT-5.2, the latest large language model (LLM) powering ChatGPT, has been found to cite Musk-owned xAI’s Grokipedia as a source in response to a wide range of queries, according to a report by The Guardian. The Wikipedia challenger was reportedly cited nine times in ChatGPT’s responses to more than a dozen questions on various topics such as the political structures in Iran and Holocaust deniers.