‘ICE is terrorising communities’: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasts Trump immigration policy

Mamdani's remarks came as tens of thousands of people across the US protested immigration enforcement violence following the killing of Alex Pretti. (AP/file)

Amid nationwide crackdown by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and widening protests, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sharply criticised the President Donald Trump administration’s campaign, calling ICE operations “cruel” and “inhumane.”

In an interview with ABC News recorded a day before the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, Mamdani said federal immigration agents were terrorising communities across the country and vowed to prevent similar operations from taking place in New York City.

“These ICE raids — they are cruel, they are inhumane,” Mamdani said in the interview. “They do nothing to serve the interests of public safety.”