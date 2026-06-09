ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan suspended after sexual misconduct inquiry

The 21-member executive committee took into account an inquiry report from the UN watchdog Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the advice of a panel of judicial experts, and written submissions reportedly from Karim Khan and the alleged victim.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo)Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo)
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The International Criminal Court has suspended its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, as part of disciplinary action following an inquiry stemming from sexual abuse allegations against him.

The ICC’s executive committee voted to refer the case to a special session of the court’s 125 member states after determining that Khan had committed serious misconduct, the Guardian reported.

This decision could lead to a vote on whether to remove the prosecutor from office.

Before voting by qualified majority, the 21-member executive committee took into account an inquiry report from the UN watchdog Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the advice of a panel of judicial experts, and written submissions reportedly from Khan and the alleged victim.

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However, the ICC’s governing body, which announced Khan’s suspension, said that the decision was “not an indication of the final outcome”.

In 2024, a woman who worked for him at the ICC’s headquarters in The Hague complained that Khan engaged in coercive and nonconsensual sexual behaviour between 2023 and 2024.  During the probe, a second woman came forward with sexual abuse allegations in August 2025.

Khan, a British lawyer, had been on voluntary leave since May 2025. Khan’s counsel previously said he “categorically denies” having “mistreated” any individual or having “misused” his position.

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