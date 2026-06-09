ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan suspended after sexual misconduct inquiry

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo)

The International Criminal Court has suspended its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, as part of disciplinary action following an inquiry stemming from sexual abuse allegations against him.

The ICC’s executive committee voted to refer the case to a special session of the court’s 125 member states after determining that Khan had committed serious misconduct, the Guardian reported.

This decision could lead to a vote on whether to remove the prosecutor from office.

Before voting by qualified majority, the 21-member executive committee took into account an inquiry report from the UN watchdog Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the advice of a panel of judicial experts, and written submissions reportedly from Khan and the alleged victim.