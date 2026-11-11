IBM announced on Tuesday that it was ending US visa and green card sponsorship for a majority of roles in IBM Consulting amid curbs announced by the US President Donald Trump’s administration over hiring foreign workers, Reuters reported.

The employees now face a hard choice of working for IBM from outside of the US or leave the company by the end of the year.

It is not yet clear how many employees are set to be affected from the move. IBM employs more than 150,000 people.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The move comes ⁠amid crackdown by Trump administration on companies hiring skilled foreign workers. Major tech and IT firms are the worst affected.