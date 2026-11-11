IBM to end visa, green card sponsorship for most roles amid Trump’s visa crackdown

The employees now face a hard choice of working for IBM from outside of the US or leave the company by the end of the year.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNov 11, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Analysts ​have said IBM's deep customer ties and ‌AI offerings, such as the Watsonx Code Assistant, a coding modernization tool for the mainframe, could help it against rival AI ‌tools. (Image: Reuters)The move comes amid tight scrutiny ​of foreign tech hiring by Donald ​Trump's administration. (Image: Reuters)

IBM announced on Tuesday that it was ending US visa and green card sponsorship for a majority of roles in IBM Consulting amid curbs announced by the US President Donald Trump’s administration over hiring foreign workers, Reuters reported.

The employees now face a hard choice of working for IBM from outside of the US or leave the company by the end of the year.

It is not yet clear how many employees are set to be affected from the move. IBM employs more than 150,000 people.

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The move comes ⁠amid crackdown by Trump administration on companies hiring skilled foreign workers. Major tech and IT firms are the worst affected.

Last month, the US administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and ​several ​major outsourcers, including Cognizant, Infosys ⁠and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labor Certification process.

PERM is a key labor certification process required for US employers sponsoring a foreign worker for green cards.

IBM Consulting has used US high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages, but participation has been declining for ⁠years, an IBM spokesperson told the publication.

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The spokesperson added that the firm opted to end sponsorship ⁠for ‌most such roles ​as skill availability and client ‌needs have evolved.

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