‘I love India, Modi’: Trump dials Rubio at key US event in Delhi

US President Donald Trump dialled Secretary of State Marco Rubio into an event celebrating America’s 250 years of Independence at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during Rubio’s India visit. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “friend”, Trump asserted that ties between Washington and New Delhi had “never been closer”.
Speaking over speakerphone to hundreds gathered at the embassy event, Trump said, “I love India”, adding “I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He’s my friend, and I just want to say a very, very good evening to everybody this morning here, and this evening there. And I just want to say, you’re great. We’ve never been closer to India, and India can count on me 100% and our country.”
#WATCH | Delhi | US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor connects with the US President live at the 250th Independence Day celebration.
Trump also highlighted the strength of the US economy and reiterated support for India. “If they ever need help, they know who they call. They call right here. We’re doing well. We’re setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market, and anything India wants again. And I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi”, he said.
Rubio’s India visit
The remarks came amid Rubio’s four-day visit to India focused on repairing strains in bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in defence, trade, energy and critical technologies. Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.
PM Modi and Rubio discussed defence cooperation, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties. Rubio also shared the US perspective on developments in West Asia.
In a post on X after meeting Rubio, PM Modi said India and the United States would “continue to work closely for the global good”.
Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio.
We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.
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