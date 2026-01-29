Hyundai recalls more than half a million Palisade SUVs due to airbag risk

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 SUVs in the US after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found out that side curtain airbags may be improperly deployed in case of a crash.
According to a notice published by the NHTSA, the recall includes select Hyundai Palisade SUVs sold between the years 2020 and 2025. The agency added that the issue affects the side curtain airbags designed to protect occupants in the third-row. It added that the airbags were sold to Hyundai by Sweden’s Autoliv, which happens to be the world’s biggest producer of airbags and seatbelts.
Side curtain airbags have a crucial role to play in case of a crash, as they help protect the head and reduce the risk of head injury during rollovers and side-impact collisions. Improper deployment of these airbags leaves occupants vulnerable to head injuries.
Hyundai has yet to share details about the precise circumstances under which the airbags may be deployed incorrectly. At the time of writing, the company has yet to share details about how it plans to fix the problem. Normally, automakers like Hyundai are required to alert customers via mail and offer them a free fix when available.
Customers who own a Hyundai Palisade purchased the vehicle between 2020 and 2025 can check their vehicle identification number on NHTSA’s website or the Hyundai portal to check if their vehicle is included in the recall.
Launched in 2018, the Hyundai Palisade is marketed as a family vehicle competing against the likes of the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot. Hyundai’s flagship three-row SUV gained early traction due to its huge interior, premium cabin materials and wide range of safety features.