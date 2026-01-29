Hyundai recalls more than half a million Palisade SUVs due to airbag risk

Hyundai Palisade SUVs from model years 2020 to 2025 are part of the latest recall announced by US safety regulators. (Image Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 SUVs in the US after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found out that side curtain airbags may be improperly deployed in case of a crash.

According to a notice published by the NHTSA, the recall includes select Hyundai Palisade SUVs sold between the years 2020 and 2025. The agency added that the issue affects the side curtain airbags designed to protect occupants in the third-row. It added that the airbags were sold to Hyundai by Sweden’s Autoliv, which happens to be the world’s biggest producer of airbags and seatbelts.