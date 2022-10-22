scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast

The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northward movement and then northeast, putting it on path that could take it near or over Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta on Saturday night or early Sunday.

This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Roslyn is expected to strengthen some as its curves toward Mexico’s Pacific coast Saturday and head for landfall in the region around the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The US National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph (140 kph) late Friday. The storm was centred about 255 miles (410 kilometres) south of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northward movement and then northeast, putting it on path that could take it near or over Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta on Saturday night or early Sunday.

Hurricane Orlene made landfall Oct 3 a little farther north in roughly the same region, about 45 miles (75 kilometres) southeast of the resort of Mazatlan.Hurricane-force winds extended out 15 miles (30 kilometres) from Roslyn’s core, while tropical storm-force winds extended out to 70 miles (110 kilometres), the US hurricane centre said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

Mexico issued a hurricane warning covering a stretch of coast from Playa Perula south of Cabo Corrientes north to El Roblito and for the Islas Marias.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding. and the US hurricane center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast.Jalisco state Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter that any school activities in the region would be cancelled Saturday and he urged people to avoid touristic activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:45:18 pm
Next Story

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora turn heads as they attend another Diwali party. See photos here

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement