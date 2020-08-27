Hurricane Laura intensifies to Category 4, many fear the worst as forecasters issue dire warnings

People gather at the Burton Complex, an event center in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, to evacuate the area ahead of Hurricane Laura. The city of Lake Charles and members of the U.S. military ran a joint effort to bus citizens out of the mandatory evacuation zone. (William Widmer/The New York Times)

Written by Rick Rojas, Chelsea Brasted and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio

More than 500,000 residents in Louisiana and Texas were urged to flee their homes on Wednesday as Hurricane Laura roared toward the Gulf Coast, fueling grave warnings that the storm would deliver a calamitous assault with powerful winds and a storm surge that meteorologists declared “unsurvivable.”

Laura intensified into a Category 4 hurricane as it churned through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, growing into a monster of a storm that forecasters described as one of the worst to pound the region in decades. Officials warned that a vast stretch of the coast, reaching from central Louisiana to west of Galveston, Texas, could expect to be barraged by hurricane-level conditions.

The storm was projected to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday, forecasters said, with wind gusts of about 150 mph. Low-lying communities along the coast stood to be engulfed by a wall of water, reaching as high as 20 feet in some places, and the storm surge could push as far as 40 miles inland. Forecasters also warned of heavy rainfall and the likelihood of tornadoes.

“I’m asking people right now to pay attention to this storm, to get out of harm’s way,” Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana told residents during a briefing on Wednesday before adding that they had limited time to do so before the weather worsened to dangerous levels. “Understand, our state has not seen a storm surge like this in many, many decades. We haven’t seen wind speeds like we’re going to experience in a very, very long time.”

As officials stressed the perils posed by the storm, they also pleaded with residents to maintain their vigilance with a coronavirus pandemic that had become no less of a threat.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued across a considerable stretch of the coast, with officials warning of the dangers that residents could face if they ignored them.

“Don’t dial 911, no one is going to answer — you’re on your own,” said Thurman Bartie, the mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, saying that he refused to endanger police officers and emergency workers by having them respond to calls during the storm. “Just know that it’s just you and God.”

