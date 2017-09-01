Irma intensifies into Category 3 hurricane: US National Hurricane Center

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irma pictured here in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on August 30, 2017. Image taken August 30, 2017. (Source: NASA/Reuters) Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irma pictured here in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on August 30, 2017. Image taken August 30, 2017. (Source: NASA/Reuters)

Hurricane Irma on Thursday strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane over the eastern Atlantic and was headed towards the Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane was about 720 miles (1,160 km) west of the Cabo Verde islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

NHC forecast models were showing it heading for the US territory of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and neighboring Haiti with possible landfall by the middle of next week.

