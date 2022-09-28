Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damaging winds and rain lash Florida; ‘two nasty days ahead’, says Governor DeSantis

Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island

Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.

The Energy and Mines Ministry announced it had restored energy to three regions by activating two large power plants in Felton and Nuevitas and was working to get others back on line.

But the capital, Havana, and other parts of western Cuba remained without power on Wednesday in the wake of the major hurricane, which had advanced northward to Florida. It was the first time in memory — perhaps ever — that the whole island had lost power. (AP)