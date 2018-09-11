Hurricane Florence LIVE updates: US capital under state of emergency, evacuation ordered

As Hurricane Florence churned toward an eventual Eastern Seaboard landfall, more than 1 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes along the US south-east coast on Tuesday. Florence, a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 miles per hour (210 kph), was about 905 miles (1,455 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, at 11 in the morning. US President Donald Trump signed declarations of emergency for both North Carolina and South Carolina, freeing up federal money and resources for storm response. It is expected to intensify to near Category 5 status as it slows over very warm ocean water near North and South Carolina. The mayor of Washington, DC also has declared a state of emergency as the nation’s capital prepares for heavy rains, flooding and power outages related to Hurricane Florence. According to the US National Hurricane Center, Florence is expected to strengthen further as it is ready to move over the southwestern Atlantic between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday. It added that the hurricane should approach the US coast by Thursday.
The United States was hit with a series of high-powered hurricanes last year, including Hurricane Maria, which killed some 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Harvey, which killed about 68 people and caused an estimated $1.25 billion in damage with catastrophic flooding in Houston.
A warm ocean gives hurricanes their fuel, and Florence is moving over an area with water temperatures nearing 85 degrees (30 Celsius), hurricane specialist Eric Blake wrote. With little wind shear to pull the storm apart, hurricane-strength winds have been expanding to 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the eye of the storm, and tropical-storm-force winds 150 miles from the center.
Hurricanes almost always set off an orchestrated dance on Wall Street before they make landfall, with shares of property and casualty insurance companies dumped in favour of companies that sell construction supplies or portable generators. Insurers, have built up war chests and insured their own potential losses given the severity of the storms that have been striking the coastal United States. North Carolina has the highest property and casualty insured premiums of the three states at $16 billion, followed by Virginia at $13.6 billion, and South Carolina at $9.5 billion, according to Citi.
The eye of the massive storm is forecast to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday along a stretch of coastline already saturated by rising seas, and then meander for days. Seven-day rainfall totals are forecast to reach 10 to 20 inches over much of North Carolina and Virginia, and even 30 inches in some places. President Trump said the federal government is "absolutely, totally prepared."