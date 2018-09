Hurricane Florence LIVE updates: US capital under state of emergency, evacuation ordered

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours of September 6. (Photo: Reuters) A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours of September 6. (Photo: Reuters)

As Hurricane Florence churned toward an eventual Eastern Seaboard landfall, more than 1 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes along the US south-east coast on Tuesday. Florence, a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 miles per hour (210 kph), was about 905 miles (1,455 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, at 11 in the morning. US President Donald Trump signed declarations of emergency for both North Carolina and South Carolina, freeing up federal money and resources for storm response. It is expected to intensify to near Category 5 status as it slows over very warm ocean water near North and South Carolina. The mayor of Washington, DC also has declared a state of emergency as the nation’s capital prepares for heavy rains, flooding and power outages related to Hurricane Florence. According to the US National Hurricane Center, Florence is expected to strengthen further as it is ready to move over the southwestern Atlantic between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday. It added that the hurricane should approach the US coast by Thursday.