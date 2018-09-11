Hurricane Florence LIVE updates: US capital under state of emergency, evacuation ordered

The Surfside Beach Pier which still shows some of the damage from 2016 during Hurricane Matthew is pictured ahead of Hurricane Florence in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US. Reuters

The United States was hit with a series of high-powered hurricanes last year, including Hurricane Maria, which killed some 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Harvey, which killed about 68 people and caused an estimated $1.25 billion in damage with catastrophic flooding in Houston.