Hurricane Dorian LIVE UPDATES: 13,000 houses damaged as Category 5 storm batters Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamian islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama early on Monday damaging over 13,000 houses. “We don’t yet have a complete picture of what has happened,” Sune Bulow, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Emergency Operation Centre in Geneva, said in a statement.

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with ferocious wind and rain on Sunday, the monstrous Category 5 storm wrecking towns and homes as it churned on an uncertain path toward the US coast where hundreds of thousands were ordered to evacuate. Packing sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometres per hour), Dorian crashed onshore in the Abacos Islands, in the northwest of the Bahamas, as the strongest storm ever to hit the Caribbean chain.

After days of nerve-wracking uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path, the southeastern US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina finally ordered coastal residents to evacuate in a mass exodus set to affect hundreds of thousands of people, Reuters reported.