Hurricane Dorian LIVE UPDATES: 13,000 houses damaged as Category 5 storm batters Bahamas

After days of nerve-wracking uncertainty surrounding the storm's path, the southeastern US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina finally ordered coastal residents to evacuate in a mass exodus set to affect hundreds of thousands of people, Reuters reported.

Close-up of the eye of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian. (Source: NOAA Satellite)

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamian islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama early on Monday damaging over 13,000 houses. “We don’t yet have a complete picture of what has happened,” Sune Bulow, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Emergency Operation Centre in Geneva, said in a statement.

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with ferocious wind and rain on Sunday, the monstrous Category 5 storm wrecking towns and homes as it churned on an uncertain path toward the US coast where hundreds of thousands were ordered to evacuate. Packing sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometres per hour), Dorian crashed onshore in the Abacos Islands, in the northwest of the Bahamas, as the strongest storm ever to hit the Caribbean chain.

Live Blog

Hurricane Dorian has battered Bahamas turning into Category 5 storm. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

Close-up of the eye of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian

#NOAA20 captured this close-up of the eye of Category 5 #HurricaneDorian early this morning.@NHC_Atlantic now is describing this #hurricane as "catastrophic," and forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge, devastating winds to the northwestern #Bahamas.

NASA satellites observe Hurricane Dorian from orbit

NASA is monitoring Hurricane Dorian as it continues to advance through the Atlantic Ocean. Several satellites have captured multiple images and taken out different types of data from the gigantic storm. The US space agency also released a video taken from the International Space Station (ISS).  Read More Here

nasa hurricane dorian images, nasa hurricane dorian findings, nasa hurricane dorian imagery, nasa hurricane dorian 3d imaging, nasa hurricane dorian observations

Tropical-storm-force winds are most likely to start in Georgia

Tropical-storm-force winds are most likely to start in Georgia early on Wednesday, in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday.

19 million people live in areas that could be impacted

The American Red Cross estimated that some 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted by the storm, with as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina potentially in need of emergency shelter, depending on the impact. 

Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas, menaces east U.S. coast

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas early on Monday, peeling off roofs, toppling cars and snapping power lines as rising floodwater threatened to engulf houses. The second-strongest Atlantic storm on record was forecast to pound the archipelago through the day, then move slowly towards the east U.S. coast, where authorities ordered more than a million people evacuated in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. There were no immediate estimates of casualties as the category five storm covered the northwestern islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama with twisted metal and splintered wood. (Reuters)

Several gasoline stations around Titusville were closed. Many grocery stores were open but boarded up. Inside, shelves emptied out fast.

Farther north, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of eight coastal counties effective at noon on Monday. More than 830,000 people were under evacuation orders in Charleston and other coastal communities in South Carolina, emergency management officials announced.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered evacuations in six coastal counties, including all of Savannah 150,000 residents, also effective at noon on Monday, Kemp's office said on Twitter.

