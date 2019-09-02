Hurricane Dorian LIVE UPDATES: 13,000 houses damaged as Category 5 storm batters Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamian islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama early on Monday damaging over 13,000 houses. “We don’t yet have a complete picture of what has happened,” Sune Bulow, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Emergency Operation Centre in Geneva, said in a statement.
Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with ferocious wind and rain on Sunday, the monstrous Category 5 storm wrecking towns and homes as it churned on an uncertain path toward the US coast where hundreds of thousands were ordered to evacuate. Packing sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometres per hour), Dorian crashed onshore in the Abacos Islands, in the northwest of the Bahamas, as the strongest storm ever to hit the Caribbean chain.
After days of nerve-wracking uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path, the southeastern US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina finally ordered coastal residents to evacuate in a mass exodus set to affect hundreds of thousands of people, Reuters reported.
Close-up of the eye of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian
NASA satellites observe Hurricane Dorian from orbit
NASA is monitoring Hurricane Dorian as it continues to advance through the Atlantic Ocean. Several satellites have captured multiple images and taken out different types of data from the gigantic storm. The US space agency also released a video taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Read More Here
Tropical-storm-force winds are most likely to start in Georgia
Tropical-storm-force winds are most likely to start in Georgia early on Wednesday, in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday.
19 million people live in areas that could be impacted
The American Red Cross estimated that some 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted by the storm, with as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina potentially in need of emergency shelter, depending on the impact.
Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas, menaces east U.S. coast
