Hurricane Dorian could swamp the coast from Florida to Virginia

Written by Patricia Mazzei and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (Reporting was contributed by Richard Fausset, Kirk Semple, Rachel Knowles, Frances Robles, Elisabeth Malkin and Adeel Hassan.)

Advertising

Hurricane Dorian, which caused widespread devastation in the Bahamas, was churning Wednesday off the Atlantic coast, and residents along hundreds of miles of shoreline were warned of its potential for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds.

The hurricane, with winds of 115 mph, strengthened back into a Category 3 storm late Wednesday night. It was about 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and 225 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and moving slowly to the north at 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 11 p.m.

A storm surge warning had earlier been extended to Poquoson, Virginia, including Hampton Roads.

Advertising

Meteorologists warned residents of shore communities from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Virginia that they faced “a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water” within the next 36 hours. In some parts of North and South Carolina, the storm surge could reach 5 to 8 feet.

The storm’s heavy rains — 5 to 10 inches along the Carolina coast, with 15 inches possible in some spots — could also cause dangerous flash floods.

Dorian is expected to continue moving northward off the Florida and Georgia coasts through Wednesday night, followed by a turn to the north-northeast Thursday and a turn toward the northeast Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center said. Dorian’s center could be close to the Carolinas from Thursday through Friday morning.

Forecasters expect little change in the storm’s strength. By the time it is predicted to brush by Wilmington early Friday, it will probably still have winds as strong as 90 mph, they said.

The storm is predicted to track close to Charleston by Thursday afternoon. Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory evacuation for all of Charleston County, which has a population of more than 400,000.

About one-third of the 830,000 people ordered to leave coastal counties in South Carolina have already evacuated, McMaster said Tuesday.

— Trump said Wednesday that Florida had been “very, very lucky, indeed.”

“Our original chart was that it was going to be hitting Florida directly,” President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office as he held up a forecast map showing an earlier projection of Dorian’s path. “And it took a right turn, and ultimately, hopefully, we’re going to be lucky.”

Last week Dorian was inviting comparisons to Hurricane Andrew, which ripped through the Miami area as a Category 5 monster in 1992, causing widespread damage.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida declared a state of emergency the afternoon of Aug. 28, and advised residents to have seven days’ worth of supplies on hand. There was a run on gasoline and bottled water, and the attorney general’s office was investigating hundreds of complaints of price gouging.

By Friday, Dorian had become a Category 4 storm over the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 130 mph, and Trump approved an emergency declaration for Florida.

Instead it was the Bahamas, parts of which were wiped out over the weekend, that suffered the worst destruction. Florida was spared the wrath of Dorian.

— Dorian left devastation in its wake in the Bahamas

As Hurricane Dorian pulled away from the Bahamas, relief workers, medical personnel, pilots and others gathered at a private terminal of the Nassau airport Wednesday amid boxes of supplies, anxiously awaiting permission from the government to fly to devastated areas and provide assistance.

But with most of the runways on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama — the islands most heavily pummeled by the storm — flooded or covered in sand, it was difficult to deliver help or even assess the damage wrought by the storm. In addition, the government has given priority to helicopter evacuations.

“It is frustrating,” said Wes Comfort, director of operations for Heart to Heart International, a Kansas-based group. “There are people who want to help and professionals who know how to help.”

Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane Sunday, then lingered, pummeling the northern islands of the Bahamian archipelago for more than three days. At least 20 people have died, government officials said, adding that the toll is expected to rise.

Despite the limited access to the islands, pilots have conducted flyovers revealing scenes of absolute devastation. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to unrecognizable fields of rubble, houses were crushed into splinters and boats were tossed into heaps like toys.

The Bahamian prime minister, Hubert Minnis, was able to go on a reconnaissance mission over Abaco on Tuesday afternoon, though storm conditions still prevented flying over Grand Bahama.

“People need mostly food, security and shelter,” Minnis said in brief comments to reporters when he returned.

— A man getting his home ready for the storm has died in North Carolina

An 85-year-old man fell off a ladder Wednesday while he was preparing his home for the storm, and died from his injuries, Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a news conference. It was the first reported storm-related fatality in the state.

Cooper asked residents in areas of the state under evacuation orders to leave. “It is not worth putting your life, or the life of first responders at risk,” he said. He and other emergency management officials urged anyone who had not yet finished preparing for the storm to do so immediately. “We will not underestimate the damage this storm can cause,” the governor said at a news conference.

With the state facing its third hurricane in three years, Cooper added, “please don’t let familiarity get in the way of good judgment.”

— Jacksonville was wary but appears to have been spared the worst

Jacksonville, tucked into the northeastern corner of Florida where the St. Johns River meets the Atlantic Ocean, suffered flooding downtown during Hurricane Irma two years ago.

Some gauges along the river, which is up to 5 miles wide in places, showed water levels just below minor flood stage. But the city has been spared any repeat of Irma so far.

Tropical storm-force winds scattered debris across city’s streets Wednesday, and there were power losses in the area, affecting about 1,500 customers at 2:30 p.m., according to JEA, the area’s community-owned electric utility company. Officials said that if sustained winds were 40 mph or higher, bridges would close.

And at noon, about one hour before high tide on Jacksonville’s shoreline, a lifeguard saved a woman who was knocked over and pulled into the current. The sheriff’s office then repeated its warning not to go to the beach or waterfront. Lifeguards, however, remained on duty.

Shortly after that rescue, Mayor Lenny Curry said on Twitter that others had to be removed from a beach.

Advertising

Schools in Duval County, where Jacksonville is located, and several surrounding counties were closed through Thursday.