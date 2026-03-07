Hungary seizes $80 million cash, gold shipment from Ukrainian convoy, detains 7

The seven detained individuals were employees of Oschadbank and were traveling in two armoured cars. (Photo: X/@GlobalDiss)

Hungarian authorities briefly detained seven Ukrainian citizens and seized two armoured vehicles transporting tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold across Hungary on suspicion of money laundering, officials said Friday, in an incident that triggered sharp criticism from Kyiv.

According to the Associated Press, the Ukrainians were detained Thursday, but released the following day. Hungarian authorities, however, retained the cash shipment, prompting Ukraine to accuse the government of Viktor Orbán of unlawfully confiscating the funds.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the move, writing on social media that Kyiv “will not tolerate this state banditism”.

Shipment linked to Ukrainian state bank

The seven detained individuals were employees of Oschadbank and were travelling in two armoured cars transporting funds between Austria and Ukraine as part of routine services conducted between state banks, Sybiha said.