Hungary elections: Viktor Orban’s 16-year reign under threat; former ally predicted to topple him

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Left) and Péter Magyar﻿ (right) during their respective election rally in Budapest. (Credits: AP Photo/ Facebook; Péter Magyar﻿)

Hungary will go to a parliamentary election on April 12. After 16 years in power, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is reportedly facing a possible defeat. The Central European nation of 9.6 million people will elect members to its 199-seat National Assembly.

Opinion polls indicated that Peter Magyar had a chance to win against Orban in the 2026 elections.

Who is Viktor Orban?

Viktor Orban has served as Hungary’s Prime Minister since 2010. He leads the far-right Fidesz party and has described Hungary under his leadership as an “illiberal democracy.” He has also positioned himself as a defender of traditional Christian family values in Europe.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban smiles before a pre-election rally in Budapest. ((AP Photo) Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban smiles before a pre-election rally in Budapest. ((AP Photo)

Orban has received support from US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German conservative politician Alice Elisabeth Weidel. He has also maintained close ties with Moscow and remains a significant buyer of Russian oil.