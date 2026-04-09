Hungary elections: Viktor Orban’s 16-year reign under threat; former ally predicted to topple him

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Hungary will go to a parliamentary election on April 12. After 16 years in power, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is reportedly facing a possible defeat. The Central European nation of 9.6 million people will elect members to its 199-seat National Assembly.
Opinion polls indicated that Peter Magyar had a chance to win against Orban in the 2026 elections.
Viktor Orban has served as Hungary’s Prime Minister since 2010. He leads the far-right Fidesz party and has described Hungary under his leadership as an “illiberal democracy.” He has also positioned himself as a defender of traditional Christian family values in Europe.
Orban has received support from US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German conservative politician Alice Elisabeth Weidel. He has also maintained close ties with Moscow and remains a significant buyer of Russian oil.
During his tenure, Orban, backed by his party’s parliamentary majority, rewrote Hungary’s constitution, passed laws that consolidated executive power, curbed NGOs, and restricted press freedom.
The Guardian described his election campaign this year as a “classic populist campaign,” in which he framed the choice before voters as one between “war or peace.”
Meanwhile, opinion polls show Peter Magyar, a former Orban loyalist who now leads centre- right Tisza party, slightly ahead.
Peter Magyar has emerged as the biggest challenger to Viktor Orban in the upcoming elections. A former member of the Fidez party, Magyar launched his own Tisza (Respect and Freedom) party and has accused Orban of corruption and propaganda.
During his campaign, Magyar has promised to steer Hungary back towards a pro- EU stance, restore media freedom, and reduce dependence on Russian oil. His campaign’s central theme has been reported to give a strong anti-corruption agenda alongside releasing frozen EU funds, taxing the wealthy and reforming Hungary’s healthcare system.
Voters have raised concerns about healthcare and the stagnating economy for the past three years. They have also expressed dissatisfaction over rising living costs and wages, which are among the lowest in the European Union.
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