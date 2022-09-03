scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Hundreds line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev's coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died.

People lining up to pay the last respects at the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev outside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

Hundreds of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty.

On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died.

Also Read |The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed but did not want

The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and needs to prepare for a business forum in Russia’s Far East he’s scheduled to attend next week.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an opulent 18th century mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.

Also Read |Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: The leader the nation was unprepared to follow

At the ceremony Saturday, mourners passed by Gorbachev’s open casket flanked by honorary guards, laying flowers as solemn music played. Gorbachev’s daughter, Irina, and his two granddaughters sat beside the coffin.

Advertisement
Honour guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP/PTI)

The grand, chandeliered hall lined by columns hosted balls for the nobility under the czars and served as a venue for high-level meetings and congresses along with state funerals during Soviet times.

Despite the choice of the prestigious site for the farewell ceremony, the Kremlin stopped short of calling it a state funeral, with Peskov saying the ceremony will have “elements” of one, such as honorary guards, and the government’s assistance in organising it.

He wouldn’t describe how it will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

Advertisement

Declaring a state funeral for Gorbachev would have obliged Putin to attend it and would have required Moscow to invite foreign leaders, something that it was apparently reluctant to do amid soaring tensions with the West after sending troops to Ukraine.

Also Read |Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as a ‘crusader of peace’

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin who served as Russia’s president in 2008-2012, showed up at the farewell ceremony.

He then released a post on a messaging app channel, referring to the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and accusing the U.S. and its allies of trying to engineer Russia’s breakup, a policy he described as a “chess game with Death.” Some foreign leaders were still expected to attend the ceremony, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who often has been critical of the Western sanctions against Russia.

The modest ceremony contrasted with a lavish 2007 state funeral given to Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first post-Soviet leader who anointed Putin as his preferred successor and set the stage for him to win the presidency by stepping down.

Putin, who once lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century,” has avoided explicit personal criticism of Gorbachev but has repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would rule out NATO’s expansion eastward.

Advertisement

The issue has marred Russia-West relations for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In a carefully phrased letter of condolence released Wednesday avoiding explicit praise or criticism, Putin described Gorbachev as a man who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history.” “He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Putin said.

Advertisement

“He deeply realised that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.” The Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev was reflected in state television broadcasts, which described his worldwide acclaim and grand expectations generated by his reforms, but held him responsible for plunging the country into political turmoil and economic woes and failing to properly defend the country’s interests in talks with the West.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:40:05 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urges governor to reject Uddhav’s list for MLC seats

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Sri Lanka's ex-prez returns home, gets security, bungalow from govt

Sri Lanka's ex-prez returns home, gets security, bungalow from govt

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement