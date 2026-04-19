Humanoid robots race past humans in Beijing half-marathon, showcase China’s prowess

A robot competes alongside human participants in the Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in the outskirts of Beijing, Sunday, April. 19, 2026. (AP Photo)

A year after struggling to even get off the starting line, dozens of humanoid robots developed by China showcased their enhanced capabilities by whizzing past human athletes in a half-marathon race held in Beijing early Sunday, news agency Reuters reported.

The inaugural edition of the race held last year was riddled with mishaps, with most robots unable to finish the race. The ⁠champion ​robot in 2025 had finished the race in 2 hours 40 minutes, much ahead of its machine rivals, but over double the time taken by a human winner running on a parallel track in the race, Reuters reported.

However, this year, China’s enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic advancements were evident as the number of robots participating in the race increased from 20 to over 100. These robots were also way faster than professional human athletes, Reuters added.