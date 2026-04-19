Humanoid robots race past humans in Beijing half-marathon, showcase China’s prowess
The winning robot, developed by a Chinese smartphone-making firm, Honor, finished the marathon in a record time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds, way faster than the world record set by Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon in March.
A year after struggling to even get off the starting line, dozens of humanoid robots developed by China showcased their enhanced capabilities by whizzing past human athletes in a half-marathon race held in Beijing early Sunday, news agency Reuters reported.
The inaugural edition of the race held last year was riddled with mishaps, with most robots unable to finish the race. The champion robot in 2025 had finished the race in 2 hours 40 minutes, much ahead of its machine rivals, but over double the time taken by a human winner running on a parallel track in the race, Reuters reported.
However, this year, China’s enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic advancements were evident as the number of robots participating in the race increased from 20 to over 100. These robots were also way faster than professional human athletes, Reuters added.
The winning robot, developed by a Chinese smartphone-making firm, Honor, finished the marathon in a record time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds, way faster than the world record set by Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon in March, the report highlighted.
China’s AI and robotic potential
In an attempt to become a powerhouse in developing humanoid robots, China has continued to enact policies to incorporate local firms. And the marathon’s latest race showcasing the prowess of such robots serves as a crucial step in that direction.
Moreover, many economically valuable applications of humanoid robots continue to remain in trial phase in the country.
Another instance where China demonstrated its dominance over the future of robot manufacturing industry was at the annual CCTV Spring Festival gala held in February.
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The event included a martial arts demonstration where over a dozen Unitree humanoids showcased fight sequences such as waving swords, poles and nunchucks, in close proximity to human children performers.
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