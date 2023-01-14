scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Human skeleton found on UC Berkeley campus

It's unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus of the university.

university of california berkeley campusA human skeleton was discovered in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus. (Twitter/EvanSernoffsky)
A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about 1.61 km from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building “has not been occupied for many years.” The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

The university is about 16.09 km from downtown San Francisco.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 08:52 IST
