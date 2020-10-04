‘Hulk’ smashes Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

US President Donald Trump exits Marine One while arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland (Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump’s star on Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised yet again, hours after he announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. This time the culprit was an unidentified man dressed as Marvel superhero the Incredible Hulk, according to a report by celebrity news outlet TMZ.

The man used a pickaxe to remove the president’s name from the sidewalk almost completely, causing over $3,000 worth of damage. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a complaint regarding vandalism early on Friday morning, but are yet to make any arrests, the Guardian reported.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has said that the damaged star will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust — the non-profit body that manages the Walk of Fame. According to a report by Variety, repairs had already begun on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Rana Ghadban, the chief executive of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, urged Trump’s critics to voice their frustrations by casting their vote in the next election instead of defacing public property.

“When people are angry with one of our honourees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalise a California state landmark,” she said. “Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property,”

This is not the first time that Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been targeted. Before the incident on Friday, several critics of the US President have defaced the star bearing his name.

Most recently, anti-racism protestors covered it with Black Lives Matter slogans in June, this year. In 2016, someone used a sledgehammer to destroy it completely. An artist once even placed a miniature wall around the star to protest against Trump’s immigration policies.

