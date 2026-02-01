Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Over 140 militants killed after multiple suicide and gun attacks in Balochistan: Pakistan

The attacks began almost at the same time in several districts, targeting civilians, police stations, a high-security prison and paramilitary installations, officials said.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 03:43 PM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Pakistan Militant AttacksPakistani army soldiers and other security officials examine a site following militants attack with guns and grenades, in Quetta, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan’s security forces killed 145 militants over a 40-hour period following coordinated attacks across Balochistan, the province’s chief minister said Sunday, as authorities grapple with one of the deadliest flare-ups in recent years, Reuters reported.

The chief minister said the violence claimed the lives of 17 law enforcement personnel and 31 civilians in the southwestern province.

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing Pakistan’s military, reported that militants carried out a series of suicide bombings and gun attacks across Balochistan, killing at least 33 people. Security forces, the military said, killed 92 attackers during subsequent counter-operations.

Officials said it was the highest number of militants killed in a single day in the province in decades.
The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks began almost at the same time in several districts, targeting civilians, police stations, a high-security prison and paramilitary installations, officials said.

Story continues below this ad

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said two police officers were killed when militants threw a grenade at a police vehicle in Quetta, the provincial capital. Hospitals across the province were placed on emergency footing.

Pakistan Militant Attacks
Pakistani army soldiers and other security officials examine a site following militants attack with guns and grenades, in Quetta, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

In Mastung district, dozens of attackers stormed a prison and freed more than 30 inmates, police said. Militants also tried to overrun a paramilitary headquarters in Nushki, but the assault was repelled.

Grenades were thrown at a government office in Dalbandin, forcing attackers to flee after a security response, local officials said. Attempts to attack security posts in several other districts were also stopped.

Police said militants tried to abduct passengers from buses travelling on highways in Pasni and Gwadar.

Story continues below this ad

Rail services from Balochistan to other parts of Pakistan were suspended after tracks were damaged.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the military said the attackers had support from India. There was no immediate response from New Delhi, which has denied similar allegations in the past.

Most Read
1‘Our heads were bowed’: Shehbaz Sharif reveals the ‘price’ Pakistan paid for multi-billion dollar bailouts
2Canada open work permit in 2026: Who can apply and how to do it | Step-by-step guide
3Over 140 militants killed after multiple suicide and gun attacks in Balochistan: Pakistan
467 militants killed in coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan
5New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty
6Married US real estate CEO accused of offering $3 million to subordinate to leave her husband
Also read 67 militants killed in coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The BLA later released videos showing women taking part in the attacks, which analysts described as propaganda.

Abdullah Khan, head of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, told AP that such a large number of militants had “never before been killed in a single day” in Balochistan.

Story continues below this ad

The BLA is banned in Pakistan and listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States.

(With inputs from AP)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 01, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us