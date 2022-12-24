How Zelensky flew to US in the middle of Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent US visit earlier this week came as a surprise to both his allies and adversaries alike, with the Biden administration officially confirming the news only hours before his scheduled landing in America. Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington on Wednesday, one of his first foreign visits since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was widely appreciated by Ukrainians and US lawmakers, who welcomed him with a standing ovation following his speech in the Capitol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, dismissed the significance of Zelenskyy’s visit, terming the Patriot air defence system that Biden promised to give to Zelenskyy as “quite old,” and said that “we [Russia] will crack Patriot missiles, too.”

In an apparent response to Zelenskyy’s comment that Ukraine is aiming for an absolute victory, Putin said that Russia does not want to escalate the conflict. ” “All conflicts end diplomatically and the sooner the Ukrainian authorities realise this, the better,” Putin said, as per a report in the Russian agency TASS.

International visits by wartime presidents, while not unheard of, are rare. Previously, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had travelled to Washington to meet with President Franklin D Roosevelt on Dec. 22, 1941, weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbour. As per a report in the news agency Associated Press, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose father was a House member during Churchill’s visit, had drawn drew a connection between Zelenskyy and the British leader, who had also addressed Congress on Dec. 26.

Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill light White House Christmas tree after US entry into World War II, this month 1941: pic.twitter.com/NKISShf2s8 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 2, 2020

How Zelenskyy got to US

Zelenskyy’s US trip had been in the works for at least a month, as per reports in US-based media. Though he had been in conversation with the Biden administration about a trip for several months, it gathered momentum following Pelosi’s Crimea Platform summit in Croatia in Oct. during which Pelosi discussed the possibility of Zelenskyy addressing the US Congress with her Ukrainian counterpart.

The plan was solidified in a Dec. 11 phone call between Biden and Zelenskyy where the former invited the latter to visit the US and the latter responded positively. “I really wanted to come earlier. Mr President knows about it, but I couldn’t do it because the situation was so difficult,” Zelenskyy had said during his address from Oval Office on Wednesday.

As per a report in The Independent, Zelenskyy first crossed to Poland from Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday to reach a train station in the border town of Przemysl, from where he was taken in a US Embassy vehicle to the airport in Rzeszów. Zelenskyy was escorted by the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink for the latter part of the trip.

A little after noon, Zelenskyy was flown to Washington in a US Air Force jet, which is used by top American dignitaries. The non-stop flight landed at the Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland, Washington.

The US Air Force Boeing C-40 Clipper, in which Zelenskyy had travelled, was escorted by NATO spy planes and fighter jets, Daily Mail said in a report. While a German Boeing AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control) spy plane accompanied the Ukrainian President’s flight over the risky North Sea, his flight over the UK was secured by a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet which returned to its base in Suffolk once Zelenskyy’s plane crossed Scotland.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, right, hold a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to lawmakers after he addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP) US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, right, hold a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to lawmakers after he addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP)

Once the Ukrainian President landed in the US, the protection of the Secret Service, an elite federal agency entrusted to protect politicians and top dignitaries, kicked in. He was welcomed with a red carpet and a colour guard lining the driving, followed by a warm handshake with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Following a meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy headed to the Capitol where he was given a tour of the US Capitol rotunda with legislative leaders before heading to the Senate for his speech.

“Security was tightened around the White House, with pedestrians barred from Pennsylvania Avenue. A privacy screen was erected at the entrance to Blair House, the traditional lodging for visiting dignitaries, to camouflage Zelenskyy when he arrived to prepare for his meeting with Biden,” said a report in the news agency AP.

Within a 10-hour window, Zelenskyy met with President Biden in the Oval Office, faced the press in a joint conference and addressed the lawmakers at the US Capitol, before returning to Ukraine via Poland.

Zelenskyy confirmed Friday that he is back in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. “We’ll overcome everything,” he posted on his Telegram account following the trip.