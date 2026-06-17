How Ukraine is using AI-powered interceptor drones against Russia

At a test site in a pine forest in central Ukraine, engineers recently demonstrated the P1-Sun Long, one of the country’s first AI-assisted interceptor drones. Developed to identify and destroy Shahed-type drones used by Russian forces, the system was shown tracking a replica target before moving into position for an attack, The New York Times reported.

Russia has relied heavily on Iranian-designed Shahed drones throughout the war, launching them in repeated waves against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The attacks have caused extensive damage and civilian casualties while placing significant pressure on Ukraine’s air-defence network. According to Firstpost, citing Ukrainian officials, Russia recently launched more than 600 drones and 70 missiles in a single large-scale assault, highlighting the growing intensity of the aerial campaign.

In the early stages of the war, Ukraine primarily used heavy machine guns, electronic warfare systems and surface-to-air missiles to intercept incoming drones. Later, it began deploying human-piloted interceptor drones. Now, companies such as SkyFall are integrating artificial intelligence into these systems to improve detection and targeting capabilities, according to The New York Times.

Eyewitness video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone hits a building in the Russian town of Kotelniki near Moscow. Dozens of Ukrainian long-range drones attacked Moscow overnight, the city’s mayor said. Read more: https://t.co/Ktr5yVmASJ pic.twitter.com/mcRopgJEMX — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2026

Training AI with battlefield data

The rapid development of these systems has been made possible by the enormous amount of combat footage generated during the conflict. SkyFall says its AI software has been trained using more than 10,000 videos of Shahed interceptions. Ukraine’s defence technology hub, Brave1, has also encouraged companies to use operational data to train AI systems capable of recognising hostile drones, The New York Times reported.

Russia is painting its military vehicles in zebra stripes in an attempt to prevent Ukrainian drones from finding them. But experts say the strategy is unlikely to work for long. CBS News’ @aidan_stretch has more on the military technology both Ukraine and Russia are using to… pic.twitter.com/M02IuH5g9b — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2026

During recent demonstrations, the AI system detected targets before human operators could visually identify them. Once a pilot-approved engagement was underway, the software assumed much of the tracking function, helping guide the interceptor towards its target. Human operators, however, still retain authority over critical decisions, including the final strike command, according to the report.

A broader shift toward autonomous warfare

AI is increasingly being incorporated into other Ukrainian military technologies. According to The New York Times, unmanned ground vehicles equipped with machine guns use AI-assisted vision systems to identify threats, while some weapons employ autonomous terminal-guidance systems that can lock onto targets during the final stages of an attack.

The growing use of AI has also raised ethical concerns. Human rights groups warn that allowing algorithms to make life-and-death decisions could reduce accountability and increase risks to civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged these concerns, warning that fully autonomous weapons could become a reality sooner than many expect, The New York Times reported.

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Balancing innovation and oversight

Despite advances in automation, Ukrainian officials and developers continue to insist on human oversight. Current systems assist with detection and targeting but still require human approval before lethal action is taken. Yet experts cited by The New York Times note that the remaining barriers to fully autonomous warfare are increasingly ethical rather than technological, as nations race to harness AI for military advantage.