Catering truck, secret jet: How Trump foiled an Iranian threat to fly out of Turkey

Donald Trump secretly flew out of Turkey last month on a smaller aircraft as part of an elaborate ruse prompted by an Iranian threat

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 11, 2026 12:02 PM IST First published on: Aug 11, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump gestures as he switches planes at U.S. Air Force Base, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk Eastern England, on his way back to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo:AP)

United States President Donald Trump secretly left Turkey on a hidden military flight last month, even though the White House told the public he had departed aboard Air Force One, according to a detailed report from the Washington Post.

The operation, described by a US official as a “deception operation,” was triggered by a credible threat to Trump involving Iran. To carry it out, the Post reports, Trump was quietly moved from the plane he had boarded in front of television cameras and shuttled across the tarmac in an airport catering truck, the kind normally used to load meals and supplies before a flight, before being placed on a separate, unmarked aircraft.

Trump
A catering truck is visible parked on the opposite side of Air Force One on the tarmac after U.S. President Donald Trump boarded the plane following the NATO summit at Ankara International Airport in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo: AP)

The New York Times later confirmed the operation through its own official source. The switch took place while Trump was in Ankara for a NATO summit, at a moment when tensions with Iran, which borders Turkey, were rising sharply.

What actually happened in Ankara?

Trump had travelled to Ankara for a NATO summit. As cameras rolled, he boarded what looked like the older Air Force One jet in full view of the press. Minutes later, according to a US official cited by the Post, he was quietly shuttled away in an airport catering truck, the kind normally used to load meals onto planes, and moved onto a smaller aircraft, an Air Force C-32A.

Trump’s real location was kept from journalists travelling with him and even from some White House staff. A US official told the Post that the switch, described as a “deception operation,” was set off by a credible threat to Trump involving Iran.

More details to follow. Please check back shortly.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments