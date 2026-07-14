How to update passport details on your OCI card online: Here’s a guide

If you have received a new passport, updating the passport details linked to your Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card is now largely an online process. Depending on when you apply, the update may be free or paid. Here’s a guide to updating your OCI passport details, the documents you will need, and the latest government rules.

How to update passport details on your OCI card online

OCI cardholders are required to update their passport details whenever a new passport is issued or the passport particulars change, irrespective of age, the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X on Tuesday.

Steps to follow:

Visit the OCI Service Portal and go to OCI Miscellaneous Services Select the required service. Enter the details from your OCI card. Your OCI card should already be linked to your passport number and date of birth. Choose the ‘Passport Particulars Update’ option and enter the details of your new passport. Upload clear scanned copies of the required documents in PDF or JPEG format. Review the information, submit the application, and track the status on the portal.

Documents required:

New passport

Old passport

Current OCI card

A recent photograph (if requested)

. World · India · OCI Got a new passport? Update your OCI in 5 easy steps Update it within three months and it's free and fully online. Leave it later and you'll pay — and go through VFS. The 5 steps Free vs paid How to update your passport details 1 Visit the OCI Miscellaneous Services portal ociservices.gov.in — select “Miscellaneous application”. 2 Enter your OCI & passport details OCI card number, the passport number linked to it, and your date of birth. 3 Select “Passport Particulars Update” Only one service per application — a separate form is needed for an address change. 4 Upload your documents Copies of the OCI card, the new passport and the old passport, plus a recent photo (not more than 30 days old). 5 Submit & track your application Check progress on the portal's status enquiry page. No new card: a passport-particulars update refreshes your OCI record — you keep travelling on your existing OCI card with your valid passport. The three-month rule Within 3 months Free After 3 months Paid Cost No fee — gratis service US$25 + US$3 ICWF, plus VFS charges How you apply Fully online on the OCI portal — nothing to submit to VFS Same online form; you pay the fee to VFS — still no physical application to submit What you get OCI record updated (no new card needed) Processed only after VFS confirms payment; updated e-OCI issued Deadline Within 3 months of the new passport Any time after that window closes The big exception: if you get a new passport after turning 20, a one-time re-issue of the physical OCI card is mandatory and chargeable (about US$25) — regardless of the three-month window. It is needed only once; the older “re-issue at 20 and 50” rule no longer applies. A change of personal particulars (name, nationality) is also a separate, chargeable re-issue. Fees are indicative and vary by country/currency; VFS service charges apply on top. Confirm the current fee and process on ociservices.gov.in or with your Indian Mission before applying. Sources: OCI Services portal (ociservices.gov.in) · Consulate General of India, San Francisco · Consulate General of India, New York · Ministry of Home Affairs. Express InfoGenIE .

Types of OCI Miscellaneous Services for passport updates

The OCI Miscellaneous Service portal offers two categories of services related to passport reissuance or updation: Type A (Paid) and Type B (Gratis).

Type A (Paid) Services

Type A services apply when the passport update request is made after three months of the new passport being issued. They also cover changes to personal particulars, including name, parents’ names, nationality, and gender. This category also includes the voluntary surrender of an OCI card.

Applications under Type A must be submitted either in person or through post/ courier, as applicable.

Type B (Gratis) Services

Type B services are available when passport particulars are updated within three months of the new passport being issued. The services include: Address, occupation, contact details and email ID. In addition, Type B includes the submission of proof of subsisting marriage for a foreign spouse holding an OCI card with five years’ validity.

For all Type B applications, a digital version of the OCI (e-OCI) is issued instead of a physical card. The e-OCI can be downloaded directly from the OCI portal.

OCI passport update rules

Under the amended OCI guidelines issued by the Government of India, OCI cardholders are required to obtain reissuance of their OCI card after receiving a new passport upon attaining the age of 20 years.

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OCI cardholders are also required to update their passport particulars through the OCI Miscellaneous service portal. As part of the process, they must provide biometric information to the concerned Indian Mission/ Post or the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). This may be completed either at the time of updating the details online or during the first entry into or departure from India after the online updation, as applicable.